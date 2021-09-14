Is This Rare, Mystical Crystal Actually Cursed? We Asked The Experts

Moral of the story: Moldavite is not cursed, and it's not automatically going to cause something bad to happen to you if you wear it or have it in your home. As Leavy and Van Doren make clear, any sort of crystal work comes down to your intention and how you're working with the stone. If you're still not convinced, don't feel like you need to add it to your collection. But if you're seeking change and transformation, this might just be the crystal to use.