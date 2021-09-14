Is This Rare, Mystical Crystal Actually Cursed? We Asked The Experts

While referred to as a crystal, moldavite is technically a type of glass. It's green with a typically matte finish, and as Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, explains to mbg, it's believed to have been formed by a meteorite that hit Earth around 15 million years ago. Since it was formed by a meteorite, she adds, there's a limited supply available today.

According to Yulia Van Doren, author of Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing and founder of Goldirocks, moldavite "hands-down" has tons of mystique attached to it. "These small chunks of space glass are renowned for having extremely intense vibes, as well as an uncanny ability to mysteriously disappear and reappear at will," she notes.

As far as the lore around it, Leavy notes there's a theory that moldavite may be the stone that was embedded in the Holy Grail. "There's controversy back and forth on what the Holy Grail actually is, but there are some people who think it was a physical cup with a stone in it—and some think it was moldavite."

This crystal is known for its ability to incite change, personal growth and transformation, and a heightened sense of awareness. "Many people report experiencing their first physical reaction to crystals upon touching a piece of moldavite: heart-opening, whole-body, lightheaded tingles," Van Doren says.