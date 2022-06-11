The Special Reason That June Has Not One—But Three—Birthstones

The official birthstones we're familiar with today were designated in 1912 by the National Association of Jewelers in the United States. Before then, though, the idea of birthstones had already been around for centuries, dating back to biblical times. In the book of Exodus (28:17-20), for instance, it's written that 12 gemstones were fixed on the prophet Aaron's breastplate. "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the 12 tribes," it says

And as Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, previously explained to mbg, birthstones also have roots in Western astrology and Ayurveda. In fact, she says, the reason the National Association of Jewelers standardized all the American birthstones just over 100 years ago was because so many different traditions had different birthstone options for each month.

Nowadays, birthstones remain popular as a go-to gift option for birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and more.