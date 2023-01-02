First things first: "You need to know what you want to bring into your life or how you want your life to look or feel," says Swart. What is it that you're trying to change? It helps to pinpoint exactly what you're trying to achieve so you can have a one-track mind, so to speak.

Let's say you'd like to meet a certain workout goal this year. "I would regularly have a picture of somebody doing yoga on my action board," Swart says. (She prefers the term "action board" to "vision board," as the former implies doing the necessary work.) Or you could grab a piece of clothing that represents movement and keep it close by. "Basically, the images can be metaphorical or literal or anywhere in between," Swart says.

Part of raising awareness also involves reflecting on why you haven't been able to manifest what you want in the past. "What are the feelings or behavior patterns that keep blocking [you] from getting that?" Swart adds. "Once you understand that, you create a mantra that is the opposite statement."