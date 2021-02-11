Soak In Loving Energy With This Crystal-Infused Bath Ritual

Lo and behold, on Day 36, she found that lifelong, soul mate kind of love she'd been looking for. When she met her boyfriend at an art space, he asked her to meet him at a party the next night. Unable to go, Sally told her roommate, who was going to give him her number. Her roommate found him at the party, told him of Sally's interest, but drunkenly forgot to give him the number. Just before leaving the party, he remembered he hadn't gotten Sally's number. He wrote his own number on a business card and gave it to her roommate to pass along.