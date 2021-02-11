Soak In Loving Energy With This Crystal-Infused Bath Ritual
If someone told you that they could help you feel more love in your life in 40 days but that you'd have to follow their directions exactly for it to work, would you do it? It might sound like the plot of a romantic comedy, but that was the question that celebrity fashion stylist Sally Lyndley had to ask herself when she sought out my love advice.
Preparing for a powerful love ritual.
Before I started my crystal company Energy Muse, I worked as a feng shui consultant. My home was my lab, my space to test out new energy formulas for clients. I'd form combinations using crystals, ancient rituals, and feng shui philosophy to bring about the desired effects.
That's how I stumbled upon love rituals, perhaps consequently met my husband, and gained a reputation as a bit of an amor guru. I watched as several clients who had never even dated before got married or entered a serious relationship with the person they met at the end of this ritual.
When Sally came to me, I hadn't done the love ritual for anyone in five years. As much as I wanted her to find what she was looking for, I also knew how much of a commitment this process would be for the both of us.
The thing about this formula is that it only works if you are committed to every step of the process. If you don't feel like changing your bedroom to amplify the feng shui, or if you know your determination is going to fade before 40 days (the time it takes to reprogram the brain away from negative patterns), you may as well not do it at all.
So I asked Sally if she was truly prepared to embark on this journey. "I had just gotten out of a fling with a friend," she recalled. "And I felt like, 'I'm done with flings. I don't want to date anymore. I don't want to fuck around. I want the lifelong, soulmate kind of relationship. I'm ready.'"
I could feel in her energy that she was speaking her truth. That night was the new moon and the perfect start to our journey. With the sun setting, she only had a few hours to get everything prepped. I handed her a list of things she'd need for her journey.
How to invite love into a space.
"It was this crazy list," Sally remembers. "I had to go straight to Chinatown to get all the feng shui stuff. And then stock up on crystals." After helping Sally gather the necessary supplies, I sent her home to take pictures of her bedroom. I needed to see how much she would have to change in order to optimize her bedroom feng shui for attracting love. The damage was bad.
Her whole room was decorated in a dark grays and black—not exactly the most heart-opening and "love-attracting" color scheme. Lighter, more vibrant shades like pink and red are what tends to attract abundance and the soft, soothing energy of love into the space, according to feng shui.
All of Sally's art that featured one woman alone would have to be substituted for art that portrayed loving partnerships. And, of course, an infusion of rose quartz was needed to bring a little universal love into the space.
After she spiritually cleansed her mattress, Sally was finally ready to take her new moon bath and mark the beginning of her ritual.
Lo and behold, on Day 36, she found that lifelong, soul mate kind of love she'd been looking for. When she met her boyfriend at an art space, he asked her to meet him at a party the next night. Unable to go, Sally told her roommate, who was going to give him her number. Her roommate found him at the party, told him of Sally's interest, but drunkenly forgot to give him the number. Just before leaving the party, he remembered he hadn't gotten Sally's number. He wrote his own number on a business card and gave it to her roommate to pass along.
"Knowing how drunk my roommate was, I couldn't believe it even made it back to me," Sally said.
It's like it was meant to be! But don't take my word for it. Try the Aphrodite Bath for yourself and see if you feel your heart chakra open right up.
A bathing ritual for opening yourself up to love.
This is the perfect bath to take when you want to add a little extra sparkle to your aura and feel like a love magnet. Ideally, you want to take this love bath on a new moon or on Friday—the day aligned with Venus, the planet of love.
Ingredients:
- Rose or jasmine incense
- 1 red candle
- 1 pink candle
- The petals from one dozen fresh pink or red roses
- 1 bottle rose essential oil
- 1 bottle jasmine essential oil
- 1 rose quartz crystal
- 1 aventurine crystal
- 1 feather
- 1 abalone shell or fireproof container to catch ashes from the sage
- A lighter or matches
Ritual:
- Light and burn your rose and jasmine incense next to the tub.
- Light the two candles in a safe place in your bathroom.
- Add the fresh rose petals to the bath water.
- Add 6 drops of the rose oil and 6 drops of the jasmine oil to the bath water—6 is the number of love.
- Add the rose quartz and aventurine to the bath water.
- During your bath, visualize yourself in a loving relationship, and place the crystals over your heart. Visualize your heart opening and a new love coming into your life.
- Soak for 20 minutes.
- After you've finished your bath, place your crystals on your nightstand. Give the rose petals back to the Earth.