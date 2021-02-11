Soak In Loving Energy With This Crystal-Infused Bath Ritual

Before I started my crystal company Energy Muse, I worked as a feng shui consultant. My home was my lab, my space to test out new energy formulas for clients. I'd form combinations using crystals, ancient rituals, and feng shui philosophy to bring about the desired effects.

That's how I stumbled upon love rituals, perhaps consequently met my husband, and gained a reputation as a bit of an amor guru. I watched as several clients who had never even dated before got married or entered a serious relationship with the person they met at the end of this ritual.

When Sally came to me, I hadn't done the love ritual for anyone in five years. As much as I wanted her to find what she was looking for, I also knew how much of a commitment this process would be for the both of us.

The thing about this formula is that it only works if you are committed to every step of the process. If you don't feel like changing your bedroom to amplify the feng shui, or if you know your determination is going to fade before 40 days (the time it takes to reprogram the brain away from negative patterns), you may as well not do it at all.

So I asked Sally if she was truly prepared to embark on this journey. "I had just gotten out of a fling with a friend," she recalled. "And I felt like, 'I'm done with flings. I don't want to date anymore. I don't want to fuck around. I want the lifelong, soulmate kind of relationship. I'm ready.'"

I could feel in her energy that she was speaking her truth. That night was the new moon and the perfect start to our journey. With the sun setting, she only had a few hours to get everything prepped. I handed her a list of things she'd need for her journey.