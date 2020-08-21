Intuitive Eating May Just Be The Anti-Diet Your Body Is Hungry For

The concept of intuitive eating is simple: you eat when you’re hungry and you stop when you’re full. But even though it doesn’t seem complicated, it does take some practice. After years of dieting or having an unhealthy relationship with food, it may take some time to cut through the noise and truly get in touch with what your body needs.

The first step to intuitive eating is learning the difference between physical and emotional hunger. Physical hunger, which presents as lack of energy, increased irritability, and hunger pangs, is a physiological need to eat. Emotional hunger, which is driven by uncomfortable emotions like sadness or boredom, is the desire to eat to satisfy cravings, even if you’re not physically hungry.

Once you’ve learned to differentiate between physical and emotional hunger, the next step is to pay attention to when they show up. Next time you feel hungry, ask yourself if you’re experiencing physical or emotional hunger. If the hunger is physical, eat until you’re comfortably full, but not over-stuffed.

Christy Harrison, MPH, R.D., CDN, an anti-diet registered dietitian nutritionist and certified intuitive eating counselor, says, “The solution to wonky or absent hunger cues is showing your body that it won't be deprived anymore; that means eating consistent meals and snacks, even if you don't feel hungry. Slowly, you'll start to rebuild that trust with your body," she says. "And eventually, you'll get back to being able to recognize and honor your hunger the way you were born doing.”

Sepel also points out that it’s important to let go of negative self-talk. “No more ‘I'm eating too much’ or ‘I have no willpower,’” she says. “When you become a whole food eater and give up dieting, there should be no such thing as good or bad food. You're just committing to eating well 80 to 90 percent of the time, then relaxing with the rest. Your body can handle imperfect eating with moderation, but you need to trust your body first.”