While there are a good number of meditation apps on the market, Calm feels a bit different from the rest. From its neuroscience-inspired origins, light use of pop culture, and polished aesthetic, Calm feels like the cool spiritual uncle you want to hang out with.

The Calm app was founded in 2012 by Alex Tew and Michael Acton Smith. According to an Inc. report, the origin story of the app starts with Smith's bout of burnout and a big dose of skepticism around the "woo-woo" of meditation. But after cultivating his own mindfulness practice and reading more about the neuroscience behind meditation, Smith was convinced it was the right focus for his next business venture. Over the years, Calm's popularity has grown, snagging Apple's "App of the Year" in 2017. With over 4 million users, Calm continues to receive high praise on The App Store (4.8 stars) and Google Play Store (4.4 stars).

In general, accessing meditation and mindfulness through an app is way more convenient than researching a meditation studio, making your way there, sitting for 30 to 60 minutes, and making your way back home. If your goal is to make meditation and mindfulness a daily habit, using an app lowers the barrier, making your mindfulness practice as convenient as possible. With Calm, you simply sit wherever you are, open the app, and select a Calm meditation.