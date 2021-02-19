The Art Of The Mindful Morning: 5 Practices To Begin Every Day

We're all susceptible to a little madness in the mornings. It starts with a couple of hits on the snooze button and unfolds in a tizzy of getting dressed, brewing coffee, and fumbling out the door hands-full. Those extra Zs might have felt nice at the time, but rarely are they worth it. Turns out, there's a better way to do mornings, and it starts with mindfulness.

In our recent mbg Motivational Mornings—hosted by Sumo Citrus® and yoga teacher Phyllicia Bonanno—we enjoyed a 40-minute yoga flow and a conversation about the importance of mindful moments. Phyllicia gave us some morning practices as sweet and easy as snacking on a Sumo Citrus...and we're (healthily) obsessed.

In case you missed it (or simply want more), here's how to inject a little "motivation" into your mornings.