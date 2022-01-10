"The consistency of your sleep schedule is actually what gives you energy," Michael Breus, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist, once explained on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. According to the board-certified sleep specialist, if you can find a wake-up time that matches your body's inherent sleep pattern (also known as your sleep chronotype), "you will have far more energy and—believe it or not—need less sleep."

Over time, your body should get used to waking up at this time and do so naturally—no ocean waves or "Here Comes the Sun" chorus needed. But if you're not quite there yet, alarm clocks can help keep you on track. They do have a downfall, however, and that's the snooze button.

Comforting as those nine extra minutes of shut-eye may be, they don't allow enough time for you to actually slip into the deeper stages of sleep, where real repair and restoration can occur. And by repetitively jolting you out of your slumber, snoozing can also cause you to feel even groggier when you finally do get out of bed.

"Nobody wins," holistic psychiatrist Ellen Vora, M.D., previously told mbg of the downfalls of snoozing. "You're not getting great rest, and you're also not having a leisurely, relaxed morning."

An effective alarm clock, then, will wake you up at a consistent time—without making you want to reach for the snooze button.