Side and stomach sleepers will love the TEMPUR-Adapt because it conforms to your body, supporting you in both the position you fall asleep in and the various positions you move through throughout the night. This is achieved via TEMPUR’s proprietary materials that were designed by both NASA professionals and sleep scientists. As its name would suggest, the Adapt mirrors your movements. It’s pressure relieving, to ensure you don’t wake up with aches and pains, and motion canceling, so if you sleep with a partner, neither of you will be disturbed by the other. The mattress is also temperature-regulating, thanks to its high-performance cooling yarns that enhance the bedding’s breathability.

TEMPUR-PEDIC mattresses come highly rated. There are over 6,700 reviews on the brand’s website to date, with an average of 4.5 out of a potential 5-star rating overall. One stomach and side sleeper claims the mattress is “super comfortable no matter the sleeping position” and that the Adapt medium “has been perfect for [my wife and me]. We no longer have morning back pain after an excellent night's sleep.” That said, customers do note there is a new mattress smell but are quick to clarify that it does subside within a few days or so.

How it arrives:

TEMPUR-PEDIC mattresses are delivered via in-home delivery. Once you’ve placed your order, the company will contact you to schedule your free white glove mattress delivery, which will take place a few weeks after you’ve placed your order. The brand’s shipping agents will deliver, as well as set up your new mattress, removing all packing materials in the process. They’ll also remove your old mattress and box spring, upon request.