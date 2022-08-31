The Nolah Natural 11” Mattress is the best latex mattress for pressure points, and if you don’t take our word for it, its 16 pages of rave reviews should do the trick. The mattress is impressive across the board, from its use of all-natural and organic materials to its lifetime warranty, clearly deserving its 4.7 out of 5-star rating.

The star of Nolah’s show is its Talalay latex, which is responsive and works with your sleeping body, not against it (think: the responsiveness of memory foam, without the extra chemicals). Talalay also offers 33% more pressure relief than synthetic latex, so it’s better for those sensitive areas that need a bit more TLC while you snooze.

Still not sold? The reviews on this one really speak for themselves. One satisfied customer writes, “I knew I wasn't sleeping well but holy moly after one night sleep on this mattress I felt like a whole new person. Woke up feeling more refreshed with no aches and pains.” Another noted, “The greatest surprise of all was the relief of hip pain! Truly happy for this and the overall sleep benefits.”

How it arrives:

You have two options when it comes to Nolah delivery: Either your mattress is shipped to your door via FedEx or you can opt for “white glove service,” in which a third-party logistics partner of Nolah will either remove your old mattress, set up your new mattress, or both. However, the service does cost extra.