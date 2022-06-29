Home The 7 Best Hybrid Mattresses For Side Sleepers Who Want Comfort & Support mbg Contributing Writer By Brittany Loggins mbg Contributing Writer Brittany Loggins is a freelance writer covering health, wellness, and all things lifestyle.

With all of the materials and specifications it can be hard to know what to look for in a mattress. Especially if you’re in search of a mattress that satisfies your preferences and health concerns, weeding through all of the terminology in the super saturated mattress market can be an absolute drain. That said, hybrid mattresses are the best bet for side sleepers who want both comfort and support. Below, we uncover everything you need to know about the best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers, including our top picks for cooling and eco-friendly designs.

What is a hybrid mattress?

While some people may think that a hybrid mattress refers to a design at least partially comprised of memory foam, the term really just refers to mattresses that are made up of two different types of materials. This includes a support system that makes up the bulk of the mattress—basically everything from the part that sits on the box springs up to the top layer—as well as a comfort layer that sits on top of that. The top layer is the portion that will be made up of a different material, often referred to as the comfort layer. The support system is typically metal coils wrapped in some sort of padding or memory foam, while the comfort layer consists of memory foam, latex, or plush padding i.e. a pillow top.

What is the best mattress for a side sleeper?

Your sleeping position will determine the best mattress for you—and side sleepers benefit from designs that are plush yet offer enough support to keep their body aligned. Call it the Goldilocks of slumber! However, there are a few special caveats that side sleepers should keep in mind. Chiropractor Kevin Lees of The Joint Corp previously told mbg that side sleepers often put more pressure on their hips and shoulders. As a result, the mattress should have enough give to cradle these areas and relieve unwanted pressure.

Why side sleepers should opt for a hybrid mattress.

The combo of a firm base and cushioned pillow-top makes hybrid mattresses an ideal pick for side sleepers, as they provide the support needed to keep your body aligned with just enough give to prevent the pressure that Lee warns about. Plus, their pillow tops often prevent motion transfer, making them a great pick for couples. Another perk of a hybrid mattress? It's possible to find affordable models that offer the same level of breathability, quality, and comfort of their higher-end counterparts.

How we picked. Customer Feedback Along with selecting brands with trial periods and long warranties, we used real customer reviews to find designs that buyers can't stop obsessing over after snoozing on them. Firmness If your mattress is too soft, it won’t offer any spinal support. If it’s too hard, the bed can exaggerate body aches and pains. We opted for mattresses right in the middle of the firmness spectrum. Sustainability We prioritized natural latex over memory foam, which isn’t as environmentally sustainable. When that wasn’t possible, we focused on brands with more sustainable manufacturing processes and long warranties to ensure they’re as durable (and high quality) as possible. Breathability Breathability is an especially important consideration for hot sleepers and those sharing a bed—but it’s also a huge factor in picking products that contain memory foam. Certain materials, like gel or latex, allow for better airflow, so we prioritized these picks to maximize comfort.

Our picks for the best hybrid mattresses for side sleepers of 2022: Best budget: Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Hybrid Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Hybrid VIEW ON Brooklyn Bedding | From $699 Pros: Ascension coils help distribute weight

Multiple firmness levels

Optional cooling cover

Delivered in box Cons: Contains memory foam

Not flippable

Must wait 30 days to return Material: Memory Foam , Coils Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King , Olympic Queen , Short King , RV Warranty: 10 years Trial Period: 120 nights The base of this mattress contains 961 individually encased ascension coils to keep you supported from head to toe. Choose between three different firmness levels, all of which still include a 1.5-inch memory foam top. (The brand recommends side sleepers opt for the "soft" design). Despite the plush memory foam top, you won't need to worry about rolling off the bed. The perimeter of the mattress has higher gauge coils for added edge support. Plus, the patented TitanFlex foam, developed by Brooklyn Bedding, is engineered to be as responsive as latex without the cost. When paired with coils, it creates the deep compression support that's key to the best hybrid mattresses. Bonus: It arrives in a box for easy transport. Best in a box: Casper Original Hybrid Mattress Casper Original Hybrid Mattress VIEW ON Casper | From $1295VIEW ON Amazon | From $1295 Pros: CertiPUR-US® Polyurethane Foam

Cooling top

Free delivery Cons: Must wait 30 days to return

Shorter trial period Material: Coils , CertiPUR-US® Polyurethane Foam Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King Warranty: 10 years Trial Period: 100 nights Even though it’s delivered in a compact box, this mattress still packs a support-filled punch. The key to Casper's original mattress is a combination of four unique sleep technologies. The resilient spring base prevents sagging and keeps air flowing, while the premium foam allows for perfect body contouring. Our favorite spec? The zoned support, which divides the mattresses into three ergonomic zones with differing levels of support. The area by the neck and shoulders is slightly softer to relieve pressure, but the foam under the lower back, waist, and hips is firmer to encourage better spinal alignment. Plus, the memory foam is CertiPUR-US®, which means it doesn't contain ozone-ruining chemicals or phthalates. It's also tested for low VOC (volatile organic compound) emissions. Best customization: Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Classic Mattress VIEW ON Saatva | From $912 Pros: Custom firmness

Custom height

Lifetime warranty

Enhanced back support Cons: Expensive

Deeper height may need special frame Material: Recycled Coils , Quilted Pillow Top Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King , Split King Warranty: Lifetime Trial Period: 365 nights When you're ready to invest in a mattress, Saatva's luxury designs should be your first pick. The brand understands you're making an investment in your sleep, so it offers durable products made to last—we're talking a lifetime warranty. And with features this good, you won't want to sleep without it. Each mattress has a steel coil base layered with batch of responsive coils that contour to your body. Added support comes from the center of the mattress, where coils are made thicker and firmer. To counteract this firmness, the brand inputs a layer of back-supporting CertiPUR-US®-certified memory foam. Finally, a plush 3-inch quilted Euro pillow top covers the entire mattress, and comes in three firmness levels: plush, luxury firm, and firm. Best latex: Winkbeds EcoCloud Hybrid Winkbeds EcoCloud Hybrid VIEW ON Winkbeds | From $1399 Pros: Anti-sag support

Individually wrapped coils

Motion isolation

Hypoallergenic Cons: May be too firm for smaller people

Expensive Material: Latex , Coils Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King Warranty: Lifetime Trial Period: 120 nights Designed with people who weigh 250-pounds and up in mind, Winkbed's eco-friendly hybrid mattress focuses on providing support where it matters most. Each individually wrapped pocket coils takes into account the amount of pressure placed on it and adjusts resistance accordingly; the most pressure receives the greatest pushback and vice versa. The coils are then covered in a 4-inch layer of OEKO-TEX100-certified Talalay latex, which conforms to your body to provide necessary pressure relief. Beyond keeping your body cushioned and comfy, the latex keeps sleepers cool with an open-cell design that circulates heat. Best for back pain: DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress VIEW ON Dreamcloud Sleep | From $699VIEW ON Amazon | From $699 Pros: Spinal support

Free shipping and returns

Cozy cashmere cover

More affordable option Cons: 24-hour setup

Memory foam Material: Memory Foam , Coils Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King Warranty: Lifetime Trial Period: 365 nights People experiencing back pain need to prioritize spinal alignment—and this medium-firm mattress does just that. Along with targeted support from each coil, the design features three memory foam layers for gentle pressure relief. The base foam layer protects against the coils, the middle hugs your body, and the top contours to your shape. When paired with the pillow top, DreamCloud offers a mattress that's comparable to, well, sleeping on a cloud. (And the brand offers good deals for those that choose bundles when purchasing—meaning you can add-on sheets and duvets at a discounted price.) Best cooling: GhostBed Luxe GhostBed Luxe VIEW ON Ghostbed | From $1895 Pros: 7 layers of cooling tech

Free shipping Cons: No springs

Made entirely of foam Material: Memory Foam Sizes: Twin , Twin XL , Full , Queen , King , California King , Split King Warranty: 25 years Trial Period: 101 nights This brand bills this bed as “the coolest bed in the world"—and we'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who can disagree. All seven layers of the mattress are made with cooling materials that drag excess heat away from the body to keep you cool. Despite a build entirely made from foam, the mattress boasts a medium-firm plush level. This unexpected boost of support comes from the inner core, which is made from a dense 7.5-inch foam base. When layered with bounce, gel, and memory foam, the base transforms into a cushioned oasis for hot sleepers everywhere. Plus, the top layer is composed of gel memory foam, which gives the sensation of sinking into the mattress.

FAQ Who might like a hybrid mattress? Since hybrid mattresses combine different materials that serve different functions, they’re a great option for people with a couple of sleep concerns. Whether you’re hoping to prioritize coolness or support, you can find a hybrid mattress that meets your needs. How long will a hybrid mattress last? Hybrid mattresses last between six and 10 years depending on the materials. If you have a mattress with super dense, firm memory foam, it will probably last closer to 10 years. That said, if you are prioritizing super plush materials, they may not hold their form as well over time.

