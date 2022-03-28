5 Ways To Recycle Old Mattresses & Why You Really Should

Recycling even a percentage of that would curb the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. “Most landfills don’t even want to accept [mattresses],” says Alexi Wyatt, the marketing manager of Florida-based eco-nonprofit, Mustard Seed. “There are chemicals in them that cause chemical air pockets and leech into the water.”

Unfortunately, mattress recycling is not accessible everywhere because it's an expensive and labor-intensive process. Programs like Earth911 and Bye Bye Mattress make it easier to find any local recycling programs that do exist near you—but don’t be surprised if the closest center is 10 cities or a state away.

If recycling your mattress isn’t in the cards, there are a few other ways to give it a second life including donating it, repurposing it into home goods and furniture, and selling it to someone else.