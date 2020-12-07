The Perfect Bedding to Keep Your Temperature Just Right All Night

There’s nothing quite like a great night’s sleep. But sometimes, no matter how perfect our evening routine is, we’re still struggling to stay asleep right through the night.
As it turns out, our temperature has a lot to do with it. Whether you’re shivering cold or sweaty and overheating, there’s just no way you’re getting the deep, restorative sleep your body needs when your bedroom temperature is out of whack.
Finding the sweet spot on the thermostat can be a challenge, especially if you and your bedmate can’t agree. The good news is that there are other simple ways to find your just-right sleeping temperature. Here’s how.
Invest in the right sheets.
Not all bedding is created equal. While easy to overlook, the right sheets can be a game changer when it comes to sleeping soundly. Breathability is a biggie, helping you stay cool and comfortable throughout the night. Loomed in France, linen sheets from Avocado Green Mattress are 100 percent organic certified. That means you can rest easy (literally) knowing that you’re sleeping on material that’s been harvested and manufactured with environmental and social responsibility in mind. The result? Incredibly lightweight and durable linen sheets—perfect for keeping cool all night long.
Don’t forget about the top coat (aka your blanket).
Creating the optimal bedroom temperature for solid sleep has everything to do with the kind of blanket you’re using. One that’s too heavy can leave you sweltering in the wee hours. On the flip side, a flimsy blanket probably won’t win any awards for keeping you snug. Avocado Green Mattress gets it, which is why their organic linen duvet cover is such a standout pick. This lush, 400-thread-count cover is crisp, cool, and ethically sourced and made. Give it some next-level energy by pairing it with an Avocado Alpaca Duvet Insert. Available in two weights, it boasts thermoregulating properties for superior comfort. Bonus: It’s made with Peruvian natural alpaca fibers.
Take advantage of bedroom fans.
Once your bedding is on point, it’s time to think in terms of air circulation. Let your design aesthetic and room layout lead the way. If you’re in a small space, a high-quality ceiling fan might be your best bet. Of course, this could present problems if you have a sleeping partner who prefers a warmer bedroom. This is where a standing fan on your side of the bed can make everybody happy. Skip the clunky box fan and opt for a sleeker, quiet model that has some muscle in the motor. Some even have built-in air purifiers, which can only help you in the sleep department.
Look into safe heating solutions.
If you’re someone who hates being cold at night, finding the right heating solution could be the thing that transforms your sleep quality. Safety first — steer clear of heating pads and space heaters left on overnight. With that said, using a space heater prior to bedtime can help warm up your room before lights out. Pairing it with a humidifier can also keep the air from drying out. Beyond that, turn to simple solutions. Donning cotton pajamas and wool socks, for example, can help you rest better when compared to synthetic fibers. A warm bath has also been shown to prime the body for sleep.
The Final Word
Finding the right temperature in your bedroom can go a long way in getting a restful night’s sleep and making the switch to Avocado’s linen and alpaca bedding solutions will go a long way to creating a space for sleep that lasts all night long — no ‘too hot’ or ‘too cold’ wakeup calls included.