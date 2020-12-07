The Perfect Bedding to Keep Your Temperature Just Right All Night

There’s nothing quite like a great night’s sleep. But sometimes, no matter how perfect our evening routine is, we’re still struggling to stay asleep right through the night.

As it turns out, our temperature has a lot to do with it. Whether you’re shivering cold or sweaty and overheating, there’s just no way you’re getting the deep, restorative sleep your body needs when your bedroom temperature is out of whack.

Finding the sweet spot on the thermostat can be a challenge, especially if you and your bedmate can’t agree. The good news is that there are other simple ways to find your just-right sleeping temperature. Here’s how.