Jack Byram is a freelance writer who covers health and wellness. He’s also spent a lot of time reviewing everything from tech gadgets to home goods, and writing about them for varying outlets.

Snoring can wreak havoc on sleep, whether it's your sleep, a partner's sleep, or a roommate down the hall—and even the best sleep hygiene can't counteract the negative impact of snoozing next to someone who snores. While there's no shortage of great advice on how to stop snoring naturally , for some people home remedies just don't seem to cut it. Another popular solution? The best anti-snore pillows.

What is an anti-snore pillow?

Snoring is caused by airways narrowing when you lie down, which creates vibrations when you breathe. While back sleepers are the most prone to snoring, other factors also affect whether or not you snore, including age and weight. In fact, weakened throat muscles are a natural part of the aging process, further closing air passageways.

Unfortunately, anti-snore pillows are not the fountain of youth, although your partner may feel rejuvenated after finally getting a full eight hours of sleep. Instead many designs focus on adjusting your sleep position to promote side-sleeping. And if changing your entire sleep setup feels daunting, you can also opt for anti-snore pillows created for back sleepers. These options promote a slightly elevated head position and offer much-needed neck support to help keep airways open.