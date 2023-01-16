There’s a lot to love about this affordable mattress—especially if you sleep hot and are prone to night sweats. Copper-infused gel rapidly transfers heat away from your body for cooler sleep, also working as a natural antimicrobial agent to prevent bacteria growth and absorb odors. The cooling cover wicks away heat and moisture, keeping your bed cool from the surface all the way to the center. Interior layers made from polyurethane memory foam (a durable, recyclable plastic) provide the mattress with structure and motion control, so you don’t feel the entire bed move when your partner tosses and turns.

Whether you like to sleep on a plush and pillowy mattress or you prefer something with a bit more structure, you’ll likely enjoy this pick. What’s more, this mattress is flippable, with different firmness levels on each side. Opt to use the plush, cushiony side (which the brand rates at a 4 out of 10), or turn it over for a firmer, more supportive sleep (7 out of 10).

You’ll receive this mattress compressed and rolled up in a large cardboard box. Since the company does not offer white glove delivery, you’ll need to unbox it and open the vacuum seal to let your mattress expand before using. According to the brand, it could take up to 24 hours for the mattress to fully expand, but you can sleep on it in a matter of minutes and it won’t impact expansion.

Some users reported that their Layla mattress had a very powerful scent that took days to dissipate. The mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, so there’s no harmful chemicals involved, but note that you may want to allow some time for it to air out.

There are more than 7,000 reviews on the brand’s website for this cooling mattress. A wide variety of shoppers love their Layla mattress, including couples, side sleepers, people with back pain, and more. We’ve even recommended it for people with scoliosis. One such shopper writes, “My husband has chronic pain from a host of injuries and I have mild scoliosis, and still we can both sleep without pain so this is wonderful for us." On the con side, memory foam can make it a little tough to change positions, as some combination sleepers note.”