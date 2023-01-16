The Best Cooling Mattresses For Every Sleep Style & Budget (+ How To Choose)
If you tend to sleep hot, you're likely familiar with the frustrating feeling of tossing and turning or shedding layers throughout the night. While you may have become accustomed to this as the norm, frequent sleep interruptions have significant short- and long-term health consequences, such as increased stress, pain, depression, anxiety, cognitive declines, and performance deficits1.
According to a 2017 study, otherwise healthy individuals are put at higher risk of high blood pressure, weight gain, and metabolic issues1 if their sleep is interrupted regularly. Instead of obsessing over the temperature in your room, you might want to take a closer look at your mattress. The best cooling mattresses promote proper airflow in and around your bed so you can sleep comfortably through the night.
We spoke with Seema Bonney, doctor, sleep expert, and founder and medical director of The Anti-Aging and Longevity Center of Philadelphia, to learn more about who should use a cooling mattress and how to pick the right one. Below, we've rounded up our top picks for the best cooling mattresses of 2023.
What is a cooling mattress?
"Cooling mattresses are ideal for people who feel uncomfortably hot or get sweaty at night," says Bonney. "Not everyone needs a cooling mattress, but it can be helpful for folks who live in warm climates." She adds that cooling mattresses are also a good choice for couples, especially if one person prefers a cooler environment than the other. In other words, you can both sleep soundly with no arguments over the temperature on the thermostat.
If you suffer from night sweats, a cooling mattress can provide a more comfortable sleeping situation. Bonney agrees, adding, "These have also been helpful to my perimenopausal and menopausal patients who experience changes in temperature due to hormonal flux."
Experts actually recommend turning the thermostat all the way down to 65 to 67 degrees Fahrenheit in the evenings, to be more in line with the core body temperature2 and promote more restorative sleep.
Many brands make cooling mattresses, so there are options for every lifestyle, budget, and preference. While mindbodygreen always prioritizes natural and organic materials, cooling mattresses do tend to be made with foams and synthetic materials that are not the most sustainable. This is something to keep in mind when considering a mattress with cooling properties.
The best cooling mattresses:
How we picked:
We looked for options that provide excellent joint support and pressure relief to ensure that you wake up refreshed without aches or pain. We also selected several options that have adjustable firmness levels so you can choose between a more supportive mattress or one with a plusher feel, depending on your sleeping position and preferences.
Again, it can be challenging to find sustainable yet cooling sleeping solutions. With this in mind, we made sure all foam mattresses were CertiPUR-US-certified at a minimum, also taking into consideration the amount of plastic waste in the packaging. Mattresses with sustainably sourced and organic ingredients were prioritized.
To see how these mattresses perform in a real-world setting, we scoured the internet for customer reviews on every product selected. We looked for shopper testimonials to see how comfortable and cooling the mattresses are, and we made note of any negative reviews.
Our list of the best cooling mattresses includes a wide range of sizes, styles, and price points to fit different shoppers' needs and budgets, maintaining high standards for quality, design, and durability.
How to choose.
With so many options, it can be difficult to narrow your search to just one mattress. To start, consider the below factors.
Materials
There are a variety of materials and features a mattress can possess that'll help regulate your temperature as you sleep, but some are more effective than others. You'll want to find a mattress with good ventilation that prevents hot air from getting trapped near your body. Some mattresses use cooling technology to absorb heat, such as copper-infused foam or activated charcoal.
"The best cooling mattresses will use materials like copper and graphite and gel-infused memory foam—which help to wick away moisture and improve breathability," Bonney confirms. "Cooling mattresses have a temperature-regulating surface that keeps the cover cool to the touch by dissipating your body heat."
Trial period and warranty
A mattress is a big investment, so it's helpful to sleep on your new mattress for several nights before making a commitment. After all, your body may need a few days to adjust to your mattress. In your search, consider the brand's trial period.
Similarly, a warranty provides peace of mind that your mattress will remain in good condition for many years to come. Many of the best cooling mattresses have at least a 10-year warranty that protects against unnatural indentations and manufacturer defects.
Our picks of the best cooling mattresses:
Best for back pain: Awara Premier Natural Hybrid Mattress
Pros:
- Sustainably sourced & organic materials
- Breathable latex, cooling wool
- 10 trees planted with every purchase
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
A mindbodygreen favorite for neck and back pain, this luxury mattress is made from natural Dunlop latex, steel coils, and breathable, moisture-wicking wool. It’s a great mattress for couples or anyone who sleeps hot. The brand rates it at a 6.5 out of 10 on its firmness scale, making it a supportive and comfortable choice for stomach and side sleepers.
When it comes to sustainability, this brand gets it right. The materials have a slew of certifications, including the Rainforest Alliance, Greenguard Gold, and the Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX®. What’s more, the brand plants 10 trees for every mattress sold.
The mattress arrives compressed and rolled in a box. Four sewn-in handles make setup easy, but you’ll still want an extra set of hands.
With over 1,000 reviews on the brand’s website, this mattress gets a ton of positive feedback. Customers mention relief from persistent back pain and how cool the mattress sleeps. One writes, "No more morning back discomfort. Very soft, but firm enough for a side sleeper and any other position my wife ends up sleeping in."
Best for athletes: Nectar Premier Copper Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- Great for back, stomach, and side sleepers
- Supports proper spinal alignment
- Great for athletes
Cons:
- May be too firm for some sleepers
- Uses synthetic materials
This memory foam mattress includes four layers of foam to support your body as you sleep. The base layer and transition layer provide structure to the mattress, while the two top layers utilize a softer foam and cooling gel. With a true memory foam feel, this mattress is plush and responsive and cradles you as you sleep, supporting proper alignment no matter what position you sleep in. It’s a great pick for relieving pressure points, making it one of the best mattresses for athletes that tend to wake up with aches and pains.
While memory foam is not a sustainable choice, these foams do meet CertiPUR-US standards for content, emissions, and durability. This means there’s no heavy metals, formaldehyde, phthalates, or ozone depleters. Most notably, this mattress has a copper cooling layer on top that responds to temperature changes on its surface, wicking heat away from your body and keeping you cozy.
This mattress is shipped in a box after being compressed and rolled up. The mattress takes up to 72 hours to expand. According to the brand, you’ll be able to sleep on it right away. And if you’d rather not hassle with a bulky mattress, the brand offers premium white-glove delivery for $149 (with an additional state fee in California, Rhode Island, and Connecticut).
It gets great reviews from sleepers with back pain and people over 65 who prefer support over plushness. One five-star reviewer with a history of low back pain, hip pain, and frequent wake ups writes, “This is not happening on the Nectar...There are mornings [when] I wake in the same position as when I went to sleep. I’m always overjoyed when that happens!”
Some reviewers do find it to be a bit too firm. If you prefer the sink-in feeling, this might not be the one for you.
Best under $500: Lucid 10-Inch Memory Foam Mattress
Pros:
- Three firmness options
- Charcoal foam base reduces moisture and odors
Cons:
- Queen size is smaller on all sides than standard
Made from CertiPUR-US certified foams, this budget memory foam mattress is designed with several thoughtful cooling features. Its base layer is a sturdy block of charcoal-infused foam, which provides the structure to keep your body comfortable and supported. The charcoal naturally absorbs moisture, helping to keep you cool while also minimizing bacteria growth and odors. Two inches of transition foam bridge the gap between the firm base and the soft, gel-infused foam top, which works to wick heat away from your body as you snooze.
Even better, you can choose between a plush, medium, and firm design. Lastly, the breathable cover is made from Tencel lyocell, a naturally-occurring fiber harvested from eucalyptus trees.
Like other bed-in-a-box options, this one arrives compressed in a vacuum-sealed bag and placed inside a cardboard box. The box weighs over 46 pounds, and since the manufacturer doesn’t offer white glove delivery to set up your new mattress, we recommend enlisting a friend for help. You’ll likely notice a strong initial odor when unboxing your new mattress due to its polyfoam and memory foam contents, but rest assured the materials are CertiPUR-US-certified.
This mattress has more than 18,000 ratings on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 out of five. Many sleepers say it is well-worth the money and that they are surprised by how expensive it feels, given the more budget-friendly price tag. “I ordered this mattress to use…after my cervical spine surgery,” a reviewer writes. “I am pleased with the firmness and comfort..it is well-made for the price. More expensive does not always mean better!”
Some people point out that the queen size is actually an inch smaller length- and width-wise, compared to a standard queen mattress. Keep this in mind as you are shopping, since bedding may fit a little looser on this model.
Best memory foam: Layla Cooling Memory Foam Mattress
Pro:
- Flippable mattress for firm or plush feel
- Copper-infused foam offers superior temperature regulation
- Naturally antimicrobial
Cons:
- Strong odor upon unboxing
- Memory foam
There’s a lot to love about this affordable mattress—especially if you sleep hot and are prone to night sweats. Copper-infused gel rapidly transfers heat away from your body for cooler sleep, also working as a natural antimicrobial agent to prevent bacteria growth and absorb odors. The cooling cover wicks away heat and moisture, keeping your bed cool from the surface all the way to the center. Interior layers made from polyurethane memory foam (a durable, recyclable plastic) provide the mattress with structure and motion control, so you don’t feel the entire bed move when your partner tosses and turns.
Whether you like to sleep on a plush and pillowy mattress or you prefer something with a bit more structure, you’ll likely enjoy this pick. What’s more, this mattress is flippable, with different firmness levels on each side. Opt to use the plush, cushiony side (which the brand rates at a 4 out of 10), or turn it over for a firmer, more supportive sleep (7 out of 10).
You’ll receive this mattress compressed and rolled up in a large cardboard box. Since the company does not offer white glove delivery, you’ll need to unbox it and open the vacuum seal to let your mattress expand before using. According to the brand, it could take up to 24 hours for the mattress to fully expand, but you can sleep on it in a matter of minutes and it won’t impact expansion.
Some users reported that their Layla mattress had a very powerful scent that took days to dissipate. The mattress is CertiPUR-US certified, so there’s no harmful chemicals involved, but note that you may want to allow some time for it to air out.
There are more than 7,000 reviews on the brand’s website for this cooling mattress. A wide variety of shoppers love their Layla mattress, including couples, side sleepers, people with back pain, and more. We’ve even recommended it for people with scoliosis. One such shopper writes, “My husband has chronic pain from a host of injuries and I have mild scoliosis, and still we can both sleep without pain so this is wonderful for us." On the con side, memory foam can make it a little tough to change positions, as some combination sleepers note.”
Best hybrid: Casper Wave Hybrid Snow
Pros:
- Perforated foam helps improve airflow
- Graphite bands absorb heat away from your body
- Uses recycled plastic bottles
Cons:
- Only one firmness option
Another great option for relieving pressure points, this mattress is made from breathable foam, gel pods, springs, and natural latex. The hybrid design cradles the hips and shoulders, supporting the lower back and keeping the spine in alignment. We’ve recommended it specifically for people with hip pain, shoulder pain, other joint pain, and arthritis. While there is only one firmness option, this is a great choice for memory foam lovers who prefer something a bit more firm than an all-foam mattress.
Unlike other mattresses on this list, this mattress is perforated throughout, improving the breathability and allowing heat to escape (rather than getting trapped near your body). The graphite-infused bands just below the surface are also designed to absorb heat and regulate your temperature overnight. Plus, it’s made of up to 121 recycled water bottles, and the foams are CertiPUR-US certified.
This mattress is vacuum-sealed in plastic for delivery and will ship directly to your doorstep in a large cardboard box. It’s quite heavy, so plan to have an extra person on hand to help you carry it. Once unwrapped, the mattress should fully expand in just a few minutes. If you’d prefer not to carry and set up a bulky mattress yourself, the brand offers in-home delivery and setup for $199.
There are only about 70 reviews for this mattress on the brand’s website, but they are overwhelmingly positive. Most shoppers say they are pleased with the effective cooling properties and supportive design. One even calls it “by far the coolest and most comfortable mattress we’ve had.”
Best adjustable: Sleep Number 360° i8 Smart Bed
Pros:
- Adjustable firmness or softness on each side
- Breathable fabric is designed to wick away heat
- Sleep insights available in app
Cons:
- Synthetic materials
A standout pick for anyone looking to foray into the world of smart mattresses, this adjustable bed allows you to customize your sleeping experience to your own needs and preferences. It’s made of polyester memory foam and topped with a polypropylene cover, and can be adjusted via an app on your phone, or with an included remote. Play around with the settings until you find your perfect firmness, which can be personalized on each side of the bed (couples, rejoice).
If you choose to connect your mattress to the brand’s app, you’ll be able to dive deeper into the settings right from your phone. This includes an anti-snore setting, firmness levels, and detailed sleep scores. The mattress can be set to automatically adjust itself in the night if it detects tossing and turning.
You won’t have to lift a finger to get this mattress installed and ready to go in your home. The brand’s home delivery technicians carry it into your house, assemble the mattress, and even help you set up your SleepIQ account within the connected app. Plus, they’ll remove your old mattress and place it in another room or recycle it for you. This premium delivery service costs $249 and is required for all Sleep Number 360 mattresses and smart beds.
Like most mattresses, this adjustable bed will likely have an off-gassing scent for a few days, which will dissipate over time. You can help speed up the process by giving the mattress time to air out in a room with good ventilation.
With an astounding 49,000 ratings and an average of 4.8 stars, this mattress has plenty of testimonials to vouch for its quality. Though it’s admittedly pricey, shoppers compare it to “sleeping on a cloud,” raving about the individual adjustable sides. “My wife and I got the sleep number a few months ago..I sleep softer and she sleeps firmer,” one of the many five-star reviewers writes. “We can finally sleep comfortably but also still be close together! The features that come with the bed just add to the amazement.”
Best cooling mattress topper: Nolah Mattress Topper
Pros:
- Quickly dissipates heat
- Fits on top of your existing mattress
- Easy to install
Cons:
- No transparency in materials and sourcing
- Not compatible with mattresses over 15" or under 10"
Compatible with any mattress 10- to 15-inches in height, this cooling mattress topper is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your sleep without upheaving your existing mattress. While there is not a lot of transparency in terms of materials, the brand says this topper is able to dissipate heat 20% faster than a traditional memory foam topper—meaning all the warmth and humidity surrounding your body on hot nights will wicked away. The proprietary AirFoam technology is designed to add a layer of support, relieving tension on your joints and keeping your body in comfortable alignment.
Opt for a plush or luxury firm design, depending on your sleeping position and preferences. Each topper has handy elastic at each corner that makes it super easy to install on top of your existing bed without it sliding around in the night.
The mattress topper ships for free and will arrive at your doorstep in a tightly-sealed bag inside a cardboard box. Thankfully, it’s much lighter than a mattress in a box. It’s easy to transport inside your house and into the correct room, and most customers report no off-gassing odors.
Based on reviews, shoppers love their Nolah mattress topper. Many describe it as pressure-relieving and sturdy, while others praise the way it upgraded their existing mattress. “I debated and debated [about purchasing] the Plush topper and I love it,” one customer writes. “With bone on bone arthritis in both knees and occasional hip issues, it is perfect for me. I couldn't afford a new mattress and needed one badly, but this topper did the job! Easy shopping experience and fast delivery, too.”
Best for side sleepers: Purple Wave Hybrid Premier 4 Mattress
Pros:
- Combines pressure relief with buoyant plushness
- Breathable side panels promote airflow
Cons:
- Not the best motion isolation
Below the GelFlex grid is a system of individually wrapped coils and two layers of transition foam to keep your body aligned and comfortable. Keep in mind, back and stomach sleepers and those who prefer a more structured, firm mattress may not enjoy the plushness of this model. Additionally, the motion control could be better.
The foams are CertiPUR-US certified and the mattress is Certified Clean Air Gold.
This mattress arrives at your doorstep in a vacuum-sealed, waterproof plastic bag. Its convenient carrying handles make it less challenging to lift and maneuver, though you’ll still probably need two people to carry it up any flights of stairs. Once you have it in your bedroom, unzip the plastic case and use the included cutting tool to rip open the two plastic layers and free your mattress. While less bulky than a box, this is a lot more plastic than we’d prefer.
There are more than 1,300 five-star reviews for this mattress on the brand’s website, many of which are from side sleepers who are surprised by how comfortable-yet-supportive it is. One writes, “We thought the bed would be too soft but it is really comfortable. The grid comforts our hips & shoulders while keeping our spines aligned. I thought this was just hype but it’s not.”
FAQ:
How can I keep my bed cool at night?
In addition to buying one of the best cooling mattresses to wick away heat, you can shop for breathable sheets, comforters, and cooling pillows to keep the surface of your bed temperate. Other measures you can take include keeping your mattress lower to the ground since heat rises and sleeping near a fan or open window to avoid trapping stale air in your room.
Which type of mattress is best for people who sleep hot?
If you have trouble falling asleep at night due to a hot or uncomfortable bed, or you wake up with night sweats, a cooling mattress may be a helpful solution. These types of mattresses offer superior ventilation, which helps move stale hot air away from your body as you sleep. Many have cooling-gel, activated-charcoal, or copper-infused foam to help absorb heat and keep your bed cool to the touch. If you want something more sustainable, latex mattresses tend to be naturally cooling.
Why do I get so hot when I sleep?
There could be a myriad of things causing your night sweats—including medication you may be taking, illnesses, menopause, and more—so we recommend talking to your doctor to figure out the root cause of your particular issue.
How long do cooling mattresses last?
According to Bonney, the best cooling mattress should last you five to 10 years on average—but it all depends on the mattress quality, the amount of weight on it each night, and the materials. There are a few key signs it may be time to replace your current mattress:
"If the mattress becomes saggy or starts to give you poor sleep or back pain, [it's probably time to replace your mattress," Bonney says. "Even with a mattress protector, it is difficult to keep a mattress clean, so if you have any issues with allergies, the mattress is one of the places to look and potentially replace. Mattresses has been shown to carry some of the highest concentrations of dust mites."
The takeaway.
Quality, uninterrupted sleep is essential for optimal health and recovery—and hot sleepers know this is easier said than done. The best cooling mattresses help create a breathable, comfortable environment that won't leave you tossing and turning. To continue improving your sleep, you might consider a cooling comforter, breathable sheets, or a cooling mattress topper.