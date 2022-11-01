Ultimately, it comes down to what will give you the most comfort and support through the night. Consider these factors as you select the best mattress for you.

Firmness: Griffiths says that even though most people think a plush or soft mattress will be the most comfortable, it’s a misconception. “Most people tend to have less pain waking up in the morning when they select a medium to firm mattress,” she explains.

Pressure relief: Even weight distribution is especially important for athletes, as it prevents you from waking up in the middle of the night with a sore hip or shoulder (which will definitely get in the way of your game).

Cooling: If you tend to sleep hot, something temperature-regulating could make or break your body’s recovery. “Being able to sleep in cooler temperatures improves quality of sleep and aids in recovery,” confirms Gabrielle Lesnett, running coach and physical therapist, adding that some toppers and mattress models even feature built-in fans.

Lifestyle needs: Finding a mattress that suits your lifestyle is crucial. For example, if you sleep with a partner, Griffiths recommends a king mattress. “Most people when sharing a bed will face away from their partners if they are in close proximity which means you always end up sleeping on the same side of your body and this can lead to back pain and shoulder issues,” she says. Choosing something with a bit more space will be extremely helpful.