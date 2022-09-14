When it comes to optimizing your sleep, finding the right mattress is essential. While you may gravitate toward pillow-top options, flippable mattresses have their own benefits, including a longer shelf life thanks to the ability to flip the mattress over and redistribute worn-out areas.

Many newer flippable mattress models even offer a difference in firmness on each side, which is great if you are compromising with a partner or if you want to test different mattress types without going through the hassle of ordering and returning multiple mattresses.

Flippable or not, Damon Tong, D.C., of Body Forward Chiropractic in Beverly Hills, says he typically recommends a medium-firm mattress for most people. Not only does this pick fall right in the middle of the firmness spectrum—which means it's the most compatible with a variety of sleepers—but research also shows that medium-firm mattresses tend to be best for those who suffer from back pain.

"When testing the firmness, you want to pay attention to comfort and make sure your spine is in as natural of a position as possible," Tong says.

He advises taking advantage of the trial period before fully committing to a new mattress, explaining that "you want to be mindful during this time of not only how you sleep but also how well rested you feel the next day."

To help you find the best flippable mattress option for your specific needs, we've rounded up our top picks below.