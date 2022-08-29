The One Thing Sleep Specialists Really Want You To Start Doing Every Day
Sleep is a pillar of our overall health and well-being, and if you're not getting enough of it (or it's not quality sleep), you're going to feel the effects. So, we asked a handful of health experts for their top sleep tips, and it turns out, there's one behavior they all unanimously agreed is essential for high-quality rest. And it's not cutting caffeine or limiting electronics at night.
The best way to improve sleep, from experts.
When we asked health experts for their best sleep recommendations, there was one piece of advice that stood out among the rest: have a consistent sleep schedule (AKA go to bed and wake up at the same time every day).
As Laura Erlich, fertility and obstetric specialist and founder of Mother Nurture Wellness tells mbg, "My number one tip for improving your sleep quality is to maintain an intentional routine that allows you to wind down, sleep a full night, and wake rested. Do your best to wake up at the same time every morning, and get some early morning sun on your face whenever possible."
Board-certified sleep specialist Michael Breus, Ph.D., says even on the weekends, you still want to try to get up at the same time, with physician Eva Selhub, M.D. previously telling mbg to only vary your schedule by an hour tops once in a while.
"A good night’s sleep starts with the day. A consistent wake-up time sets your clock without needing anything at all," Ellen Wermter, sleep expert and spokesperson for the Better Sleep Council tells mbg. And as registered nurse and Noom coach, Christina Graham, R.N., adds, "Our internal clock craves consistency, so sticking to the same schedule, even on the weekends, is key for supporting consistent sleep."
If you could use a little help establishing a regular sleep-wake schedule, this guide walks you through how to do it painlessly.
Other sleep tips to keep in mind:
Along with having a consistent sleep schedule, there are a few other things to keep in mind for getting quality sleep, like avoiding screens and light at night, sleeping in a cool room, and limiting alcohol, caffeine, and big meals too close to bedtime.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
Still needing some extra help with your sleep? You might want to try a sleep supplement, such as mbg's sleep support+, a pioneering formula that's both non-hormonal and non-habit forming, and isn't associated with the side effects of other popular sleep aids.*
The unique blend combines magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®—three potent ingredients shown in research to help people fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up energized.* When combined with other healthy sleep habits like going to bed and waking up at the same time, reviewers find it very effective for delivering sleep they never knew they could get.*
The takeaway.
Experts agree that going to bed and waking up at different times every day can majorly throw off steady sleep. But with more consistency in your routine, and a few other helpful sleep hacks, you're sure to be snoozing soundly in no time.
