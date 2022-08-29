When we asked health experts for their best sleep recommendations, there was one piece of advice that stood out among the rest: have a consistent sleep schedule (AKA go to bed and wake up at the same time every day).

As Laura Erlich, fertility and obstetric specialist and founder of Mother Nurture Wellness tells mbg, "My number one tip for improving your sleep quality is to maintain an intentional routine that allows you to wind down, sleep a full night, and wake rested. Do your best to wake up at the same time every morning, and get some early morning sun on your face whenever possible."

Board-certified sleep specialist Michael Breus, Ph.D., says even on the weekends, you still want to try to get up at the same time, with physician Eva Selhub, M.D. previously telling mbg to only vary your schedule by an hour tops once in a while.

"A good night’s sleep starts with the day. A consistent wake-up time sets your clock without needing anything at all," Ellen Wermter, sleep expert and spokesperson for the Better Sleep Council tells mbg. And as registered nurse and Noom coach, Christina Graham, R.N., adds, "Our internal clock craves consistency, so sticking to the same schedule, even on the weekends, is key for supporting consistent sleep."

If you could use a little help establishing a regular sleep-wake schedule, this guide walks you through how to do it painlessly.