I Never Knew My Sleep Could Be So Good — Until I Tried This Supplement*

I also didn't have any issues sleeping through the night, which I saw reflected in my Oura ring sleep tracking score. Once I started taking sleep support+, the amount of time I spent in deep sleep skyrocketed from 50 minutes to up to two hours each night.* My REM sleep also enjoyed a nice little boost. These are two of the most important stages of sleep, when cells can repair, muscle and tissues can grow, and our brains can recharge. So it makes sense that after taking sleep support+, I started to wake up feeling more rested than ever, even though I was spending the same amount of time in bed.*

Two years after first trying sleep support+, I'm still taking the supplement nightly and I can track the positive impact it's had on my overall well-being. Now that I'm getting higher-quality sleep at night, I'm more refreshed and ready to go in the morning. While I used to take my time getting out of bed, I can now take on the day right away.

Those days when I need to stay up late for work or wake up early with my kids don't affect me nearly as much as they used to because even if I'm spending fewer hours asleep, the sleep I am getting is so much deeper. Grogginess is not something I deal with anymore, and the dreaded afternoon slump rarely finds its way to me.

All in all, I just feel like I can accomplish more in my days now that my energy levels are so steady and reliable.

And while I still go through stressful periods from time to time, they don't affect my rest like they used to. Instead, I can sleep right through them and wake up ready to face them with a clear mind in the morning.