The Best Smart Mattresses Of 2022 For A More Comfortable & Customized Sleep
Modern technological advances have helped our seemingly basic everyday products rise above and beyond their original purposes: watches that track our steps, water bottles that log our hydration, and cars that can parallel park for us. All this considered, it was only a matter of time before our beds received a high-tech upgrade. The best smart mattresses not only provide customized comfort with adjustable temperatures and personalized firmness, but some even track our sleep patterns and health metrics.
The quality of sleep we get has been shown to affect our metabolic health1 and cognitive health2 and can greatly affect our overall physical, mental, and emotional well-being. We keep a close eye on our sleep metrics, and we're always looking for ways to improve our sleeping environment. If restorative sleep is a priority for you, too, a smart mattress might just be the thing to get you there.
Below, find eight of the best smart mattress options on the market today, and learn why this could be the ultimate bedroom accessory for you.
What is a smart bed?
According to Elisa Regulski, certified sleep science coach, "There isn't a one-size-fits-all [meaning] for a smart mattress." Design and capabilities vary, but each will leverage technology to either solve a sleep problem or improve your sleep quality. These mattresses can feature adjustable firmness levels, temperature control, and even built-in sensors to track your sleep.
Who will benefit from a smart mattress?
"Those who may benefit from a smart bed are people who are interested in gathering data about their sleep, prefer a more luxurious mattress appearance and feel, and couples who have different sleep preferences," Regulski explains. That said, these mattresses aren't necessarily the right choice for everyone. "Those who do not like technology, couples who like to cuddle while they sleep, and people on a tight budget should not consider smart beds," Regulski confirms.
They are, however, especially well suited for people with chronic pain or sleep disorders. With the ability to adjust the firmness level and temperature, these mattresses can make a big difference for people who struggle to get comfortable at night.
How to choose.
When choosing a smart mattress, there are four main criteria you should pay attention to: adjustability, features, price, and customer reviews.
Adjustability:
Adjustability refers to how customizable the bed is. Can you adjust the firmness level? The temperature? If so, by how much? The more adjustable the bed, the better—as it will allow you to find the perfect setting for your needs.
Features:
Features is a broad term but essentially covers anything that makes the bed more than just a basic mattress. Regulski recommends taking a good hard look at your biggest snoozing obstacles before you make a purchase.
"Think about what problems are affecting your sleep quality the most. If you have trouble maintaining a comfortable body temperature at night, a mattress with temperature-regulating technology, like the Pod by Eight Sleep or the ReST Smart Bed paired with the BedJet's temperature-control system, might be the best fit for you," she advises.
On the other hand, if your biggest concern is snoring or arthritis, Regulski says you might want to look for an adjustable mattress that can keep your head elevated to limit snoring, or a mattress with a zero-gravity design to help relieve pressure on joints.
Price:
Smart beds can be expensive, so you'll want to be sure you're getting your money's worth. Instead of getting caught up in every bell and whistle, determine which features will truly make a difference in your sleep and which you can do without. This will help determine where it's worth spending and where you can save.
How we picked:
We looked for mattresses made with high-quality materials that would be comfortable, durable, and long-lasting. Natural, organic, and sustainable materials are always a priority but, unfortunately, do not go hand in hand with smart mattresses.
At the end of the day, smart mattresses are mainly all about the features they offer. We considered each mattress' features, paying close attention to those that would most improve sleep quality and overall health.
We selected mattresses that provide ample support and pressure relief, especially for those with back pain or other chronic conditions.
A smart mattress is an investment in your health, and we want to make sure it is a realistic one. We picked mattresses that are competitively priced, without sacrificing quality or comfort.
Our picks of the best smart mattresses of 2022
Best adjustable bed base: TEMPUR-Pedic Ergo Smart Base
Pros:
- Google and Alexa-enabled
- Built-in head and foot massager
- Sleep tracking
Cons:
- Expensive
- Not sustainable
Best for cooling: Eight Sleep Pod 3
Pros:
- Personalized temperature settings
- Individual sleep tracking
- Built-in gentle vibration alarm
Cons:
- Expensive
- Short warranty
Best eco-smart: Brentwood Home Hybrid Latex Mattress
Pros:
- Carbon-negative company, made in the USA
- GOLS organic latex and GOTS organic certified wool
- Limited motion transfer
Cons:
- No smart features
- Some wish it was firmer
Best budget: Saatva Solaire
Pros:
- Year-long trial period
- 50 firmness levels
- Natural latex
Cons:
- Requires remote control
- Memory foam
Best queen size: Ghost SmartBed - 3D Matrix
Pros:
- Built-in biometric sensors
- Automatic sleep adjustments
- Personalized air chambers for each side
Cons:
- Memory foam
- Expensive
Best for snoring: Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed
Pros:
- Automatic snoring adjustment
- Tracks your sleeping habits
- Foot warming feature
Cons:
- Must be used with matching base to access all features
- Wi-Fi required
Best for small spaces: Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed
Pros
- Affordable price
- More smaller size options
- Adjustable comfort settings
Cons
- Must be used with matching base to access all features
Best overall: ReST 5-Zone Smart Bed
Pros:
- Built-in sensors to collect sleep data
- Over 60,000 firmness combinations
- Pressure relief and contouring
Cons:
- Memory foam
- Expensive
FAQ
How much does a smart bed cost?
Price varies depending on the brand, features, and quality, but you can expect to spend anywhere from $700 to $7,000 for a smart bed. You typically will get what you pay for if you opt for the lowest end of this scale.
Are smart beds worth it?
Yes, smart beds are worth the investment. They offer a level of customization that you won't find in a traditional mattress and can make a big difference in your sleep quality.
The takeaway.
If you're looking for a mattress that will help you take control of your sleep, a smart mattress is a great option. These beds are adjustable to fit your specific needs and come with a variety of features that can improve your sleep quality. Prices can be high, but these mattresses can be worth the investment. To really step up your sleep game, it's worth considering a more comfortable pillow, too.
