When choosing a smart mattress, there are four main criteria you should pay attention to: adjustability, features, price, and customer reviews.

Adjustability:

Adjustability refers to how customizable the bed is. Can you adjust the firmness level? The temperature? If so, by how much? The more adjustable the bed, the better—as it will allow you to find the perfect setting for your needs.

Features:

Features is a broad term but essentially covers anything that makes the bed more than just a basic mattress. Regulski recommends taking a good hard look at your biggest snoozing obstacles before you make a purchase.

"Think about what problems are affecting your sleep quality the most. If you have trouble maintaining a comfortable body temperature at night, a mattress with temperature-regulating technology, like the Pod by Eight Sleep or the ReST Smart Bed paired with the BedJet's temperature-control system, might be the best fit for you," she advises.

On the other hand, if your biggest concern is snoring or arthritis, Regulski says you might want to look for an adjustable mattress that can keep your head elevated to limit snoring, or a mattress with a zero-gravity design to help relieve pressure on joints.

Price:

Smart beds can be expensive, so you'll want to be sure you're getting your money's worth. Instead of getting caught up in every bell and whistle, determine which features will truly make a difference in your sleep and which you can do without. This will help determine where it's worth spending and where you can save.