8 Best Smart Mattresses And Beds Of 2026 For A More Comfortable Sleep
Modern technological advances have helped our seemingly basic everyday products rise above and beyond their original purposes: watches that track our sleep, devices that provide insights into your metabolism, and cars that can parallel park for us.
All this considered, it was only a matter of time before our beds received a high-tech upgrade.
The best smart mattresses not only provide customized comfort with adjustable temperatures and personalized firmness, but some even track our sleep patterns and health metrics.
The quality of sleep we get has been shown to affect our metabolic health1 and cognitive health2 and can greatly affect our overall physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
We keep a close eye on our sleep metrics, and we're always looking for ways to improve our sleeping environment.
If restorative sleep is a priority for you, too, a smart mattress might just be the thing to get you there.
Below, find our top picks for the best smart mattress options on the market today, and learn why this could be the ultimate bedroom accessory for you.
The best smart mattresses of 2024
What is a smart bed?
According to Elisa Regulski, certified sleep science coach, "There isn't a one-size-fits-all [meaning] for a smart mattress." Design and capabilities vary, but each will leverage technology to either solve a sleep problem or improve your sleep quality. These mattresses can feature adjustable firmness levels, temperature control, and even built-in sensors to track your sleep.
Who will benefit from a smart mattress?
"Those who may benefit from a smart bed are people who are interested in gathering data about their sleep, prefer a more luxurious mattress appearance and feel, and couples who have different sleep preferences," Regulski explains. That said, these mattresses aren't necessarily the right choice for everyone. "Those who do not like technology, couples who like to cuddle while they sleep, and people on a tight budget should not consider smart beds," Regulski confirms.
They are, however, especially well suited for people with chronic pain or sleep disorders. With the ability to adjust the firmness level and temperature, these mattresses can make a big difference for people who struggle to get comfortable at night.
Our picks of the best smart mattresses of 2024
TEMPUR-Pedic Ergo Smart Base
- Materials
- Visco-elastic foam
- Sizes available
- Twin long, Full, Queen, King, California King
- Trial period
- 90 days
- Warranty
- 25-year
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Google- and Alexa-enabled
- Built-in head and foot massager
- Sleep tracking
- Expensive
- Not sustainable
It's true, this isn't technically a smart mattress, but it *is* one of the best adjustable bed bases on the market. The AI-powered technology and smart adjustments will turn whatever you're sleeping on into a dreamy, personalized experience.
The base has a built-in sleep tracker that analyzes everything from your sleep stages to the noises you make (even automatically adjusting your head to reduce snoring) and provides a nightly sleep report with tips for improvement. There's also a built-in head and foot massager so you can relax before bedtime.
This smart mattress arrives via free in-home delivery. The team will set up your new bed and remove the packaging materials, along with any bed frames or mattresses you want to part with.
What Customers Say:
It currently has 4.5 stars on Tempurpedic's website, with customers praising the adjustment features and automatic snore response. "Very comfortable," one person confirms. "Love the way it automatically adjusted when my wife started to snore. Also love the way I can adjust for watching TV. Amazing!"
Pod 3 by Eight Sleep
- Materials
- Premium five-layer foam
- Sizes available
- Full, Queen, King, California King
- Trial period
- 100 days
- Warranty
- 2-year
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Personalized temperature settings
- Individual sleep tracking
- Built-in gentle vibration alarm
- Expensive
- Short warranty
Waking up in a puddle of your own sweat is truly the worst. But with this smart mattress, that will be a worry of the past. Thanks to the bed's cooling and heating system (which you can even control with your phone), you'll always be able to find the perfect temperature.
The mattress has built-in sensors that track your sleep patterns and give you a report each morning, so you'll be able to see how well you slept. It also has a gentle vibration alarm to wake you up. Keep in mind, all of these features come at a price—this is one of the most expensive picks on our list.
Unfortunately, that higher price doesn't get you much in terms of assembly. This mattress will ship to your home for free, but you're on your own in terms of installation and getting rid of your old bed.
What Customers Say:
The reviews on the brand's website are all tweets, so there isn't a star rating to go off of. That said, customers seem to be more than happy to publicly declare their love for this mattress' cooling technology and smart sleep tracking. "My third night with the pod cover, I slept through the night for the first time in years," one user writes. "This thing was worth every penny. And for the first time in my life, I'm looking forward to going to sleep."
Hybrid Latex Mattress by Brentwood Home
- Materials
- GOLS organic latex, GOTS organic certified wool
- Sizes available
- Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King
- Trial period
- 365 nights
- Warranty
- 25-year
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Carbon-negative company, made in the USA
- GOLS organic latex and GOTS organic certified wool
- Limited motion transfer
- No smart features
- Some wish it was firmer
Unfortunately, sustainability and smart features don't (yet) go hand-in-hand when it comes to mattresses. Once you start shopping for organic materials and eco-friendly manufacturing practices, you'll be hard-pressed to find a mattress with built-in sensors and foot-warming capabilities. However, the Brentwood Hybrid Latex Mattress is one of the best nontoxic mattresses on the market, so let's just call it "eco-smart."
The brand (which is owned by Avocado) is making strides to become carbon negative, with efforts like tree plantings to offset emissions—and all mattresses are made in the United States. This mattress in particular has 100% carbon offset and is made with GOLS organic latex and GOTS organic certified wool and even includes a base layer made from recycled denim for extra breathability. Other materials used are natural hemp and recycled water bottles.
The mattress has a medium firmness, offers full-body support, and limits motion transfer, thanks to the zigzag design of its natural Dunlop latex core.
It will ship in a box to your home via FedEx, or (for an additional fee) you can schedule delivery (within a four-hour window). With this add-on, the brand will send a team to set up your new mattress and remove your old one, along with the foundation and/or box spring (depending on the brand and location).
What Customers Say:
With 57 reviews on the brand's website, the feedback for this mattress is nearly all positive. One person writes, "Look no further for your next mattress! Best mattress out there! This is the third one we bought. When guests sleep on it they ask about it." Another says, "Fantastic mattress! We found Brentwood Home when we were looking for a comfortable, sustainable, and affordable mattress. It has exceeded all our expectations. I feel great knowing that it was made with materials I can trust."
A few people do note that they wish it was a bit firmer.
Saatva Solaire
- Materials
- Gel-infused memory foam with a layer of natural latex
- Sizes available
- Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
- Trial period
- 365 days
- Warranty
- Lifetime
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Yearlong trial period
- 50 firmness levels
- Natural latex
- Requires remote control
- Memory foam
Who doesn't love collapsing into a soft, plush bed? This smart mattress is topped with a 3-inch Euro pillow top and covered with a layer of cooling, hypoallergenic organic cotton, for a luxuriously cushy feel. Underneath, you'll find one layer of natural latex to enhance lumbar support and 2 inches of gel-infused memory foam that contours to your body and relieves pressure points.
The remote-controlled air chambers allow you to adjust the firmness level on each side of the bed—so again, if you sleep with a partner you can each find your perfect setting. Plus, the price tag is way less than you'd expect for a mattress with so many features.
The company's White Glove Delivery service is included with your purchase, which means you'll receive free delivery and in-room setup. The delivery service will even remove your old mattress for free (depending on the make and model).
What Customers Say:
There are no individual ratings for this bed, but the brand as a whole has a 4.8-star rating on its website. Customers who purchased the Solaire say that it's improved their sleep and even relieved years of chronic pain. "Got our Solaire yesterday, and my sleep was out of this world," one reviewer promises. "I didn't want to get out of bed in the morning. My number is 17, and I slept like a baby. Had a delivery problem, and their customer service stepped right in. I know we made the right choice with Saatva!"
Ghost SmartBed - 3D Matrix
- Materials
- Gel memory foam
- Sizes available
- Queen, King, California King
- Trial period
- 101 days
- Warranty
- 25-year
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Built-in biometric sensors
- Automatic sleep adjustments
- Personalized air chambers for each side
- Memory foam
- Expensive
Smart doesn't even begin to cover what this bed can do. To start, it has built-in biometric sensors that read your body pressure in real time and adjust the mattress firmness automatically throughout the night. Each side of the bed has its own independent air chamber, so you and your partner can both play with 40 different settings to find your perfect individual level of comfort. Plus, the brand offers a companion app with detailed sleep tracking and analysis, to see just how well you slept.
This mattress is delivered in a box after being compressed and rolled up. Once you open it, the mattress will start to expand. You have to follow a few instructions to get it all set up, but after that, you're good to go.
What Customers Say:
While it has a 4.9-star rating on the company's website, there aren't a lot of reviews just yet. Those who have left feedback are happy with the smart technology and auto-adjustments. "I'm super into tech, and the auto-adjustment feature really intrigued me," one user writes. "Suffice to say, this Smartbed did not disappoint in the least! I still can't believe I don't have to lift a finger, and my bed works with my body all night. I appreciate that I can change the sensitivity to the auto-adjustments. There is no question that I am sleeping better with this bed."
Sleep Number 360 i8 Smart Bed
- Materials
- Polyester, polypropylene, fabric
- Sizes available:
- Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
- Trial period
- 100 nights
- Warranty
- 15-year
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Automatic snoring adjustment
- Tracks your sleeping habits
- Foot-warming feature
- Must be used with matching base to access all features
- Wi-Fi required
Imagine a mattress that could not only adjust to your preferred firmness level but also detect when you're snoring and automatically lift your head to stop it. That's exactly what this smart bed does. It's also equipped with a foot-warming feature and comes with an app that provides you with a personalized Sleep IQ report each morning.
Plus, the Smart 3D fabric makes this bed ultra-cool and breathable, which is a must-have for hot sleepers. One pretty significant detail: In order to access all of the bed's features, you'll need to purchase the FlexFit 3 Smart Base, which is sold separately.
This bed's home delivery includes setup and assembly by the brand's technicians, who will also move or remove your old mattress (for an additional fee).
What Customers Say:
With 4.8 stars overall on Sleep Number's website, customers love the smart sleep detection and the (sold separately) adjustable base. "Simply the best sleep ever," one user raves. "Fall asleep instantly. Wake up refreshed. Worth every penny."
Sleep Number 360 c2 Smart Bed
- Materials
- Polyester, polypropylene, fabric
- Sizes available
- Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King
- Trial period
- 100 days
- Warranty
- 15-year
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Affordable price
- More smaller size options
- Adjustable comfort settings
- Must be used with matching base to access all features
For a much lower price tag, this smart mattress is just as comfortable as the Sleep Number 360 i8, without fewer bells and whistles. It has similar adjustable firmness settings to help you find your perfect sleep conditions—and it tracks your snooze time to give you a personal SleepIQ® score every morning. The main difference is that this is a much thinner mattress, with an 8-inch height vs. the 13-inch i8, and it does not have the same contouring foam or cooling technology.
It comes with the same downside, which is that it must be used with the corresponding frame in order to use all the features. The brand offers the same home delivery for this mattress, with a team that will set up your new bed and remove your existing mattress (for an additional fee).
What Customers Say:
This bed is currently rated 4.6 stars on Sleep Number's website, and happy customers love the adjustable features and overall comfortability of the bed. "Best bed out there," one user says. "Only regret is waiting to order. I wish I had this years ago. Since I've purchased my back and neck pains went away!"
ReST 5-Zone Smart Bed
- Materials
- Premium memory foam
- Sizes available
- Twin XL, Queen, King, California King, Eastern King
- Trial period
- 90 days
- Warranty
- 10-year
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
- Built-in sensors to collect sleep data
- Over 60,000 firmness combinations
- Pressure relief and contouring
- Memory foam
- Expensive
A standout in smart bed technology, this mattress is topped with a 4-inch cooling-gel-infused memory foam layer that contours to your body (with individual side adjustments available) and relieves pressure points. Underneath, you'll find an air chamber with five separate body zones (legs, hips, lumbar, shoulders, and head), that can be inflated or deflated to your desired level of support and firmness. If that wasn't enough, the mattress also has built-in sensors that track your sleep data.
This mattress comes with free in-home delivery, where a two-man team will both deliver and install your bed into the room of your choice, at no additional cost to you. ReST can also remove your current mattress for a one-time fee of $149.
While this one certainly has all the bells and whistles, it is not the most sustainable choice.
What Customers Say:
With a 4.8 overall rating on the brand's website, many customers rave about the bed's overall comfort, and about the smart features. "This is truly an amazing mattress," one customer writes. "It automatically adjusts to your body's pressure points while you sleep. There are several preset positions, but my personal favorite is the zero gravity. Customer service is excellent too."
How to pick a smart mattress
When choosing a smart mattress, there are four main criteria you should pay attention to: adjustability, features, price, and customer reviews.
Adjustability:
Adjustability refers to how customizable the bed is. Can you adjust the firmness level? The temperature? If so, by how much? The more adjustable the bed, the better—as it will allow you to find the perfect setting for your needs.
Features:
Features is a broad term but essentially covers anything that makes the bed more than just a basic mattress. Regulski recommends taking a good hard look at your biggest snoozing obstacles before you make a purchase.
"Think about what problems are affecting your sleep quality the most. If you have trouble maintaining a comfortable body temperature at night, a mattress with temperature-regulating technology, like the Pod by Eight Sleep or the ReST Smart Bed paired with the BedJet's temperature-control system, might be the best fit for you," she advises.
On the other hand, if your biggest concern is snoring or arthritis, Regulski says you might want to look for an adjustable mattress that can keep your head elevated to limit snoring, or a mattress with a zero-gravity design to help relieve pressure on joints.
Price:
Smart beds can be expensive, so you'll want to be sure you're getting your money's worth. Instead of getting caught up in every bell and whistle, determine which features will truly make a difference in your sleep and which you can do without. This will help determine where it's worth spending and where you can save.
Our selection process
Materials
We looked for mattresses made with high-quality materials that would be comfortable, durable, and long-lasting. Natural, organic, and sustainable materials are always a priority but, unfortunately, do not go hand in hand with smart mattresses.
Features
At the end of the day, smart mattresses are mainly all about the features they offer. We considered each mattress' features, paying close attention to those that would most improve sleep quality and overall health.
Support
We selected mattresses that provide ample support and pressure relief, especially for those with back pain or other chronic conditions.
Price
A smart mattress is an investment in your health, and we want to make sure it is a realistic one. We picked mattresses that are competitively priced, without sacrificing quality or comfort.
FAQ
How much does a smart bed cost?
Price varies depending on the brand, features, and quality, but you can expect to spend anywhere from $700 to $7,000 for a smart bed. You typically will get what you pay for if you opt for the lowest end of this scale.
Are smart beds worth it?
Yes, smart beds are worth the investment. They offer a level of customization that you won't find in a traditional mattress and can make a big difference in your sleep quality.
The takeaway
If you're looking for a mattress that will help you take control of your sleep, a smart mattress is a great option. These beds are adjustable to fit your specific needs and come with a variety of features that can improve your sleep quality. Prices can be high, but these mattresses can be worth the investment. To really step up your sleep game, it's worth considering a more comfortable pillow, too.
Psst: While you're diving into the world of sleep hygiene, check out how common habits like staring at blue light and eating a snack before bed can mess with your snooze.