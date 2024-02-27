While it has a 4.9-star rating on the company's website, there aren't a lot of reviews just yet. Those who have left feedback are happy with the smart technology and auto-adjustments. "I'm super into tech, and the auto-adjustment feature really intrigued me," one user writes. "Suffice to say, this Smartbed did not disappoint in the least! I still can't believe I don't have to lift a finger, and my bed works with my body all night. I appreciate that I can change the sensitivity to the auto-adjustments. There is no question that I am sleeping better with this bed."