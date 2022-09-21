9 Most Comfortable Pillows Of 2022 For A More Restful Sleep
When it comes to achieving comfortable, high-quality sleep, many people focus solely on their mattress (which yes, is super important)—but having the most comfortable pillow is just as crucial. The type of pillow you use plays a huge role in whether you wake up feeling groggy or well-rested and refreshed. And if you fall into the former category, it's no small matter; sleep deprivation can lead to decreased cognitive performance and weight gain, among other issues.
Since our bodies are unique, it’s important that you find a pillow that caters to your specific needs. Factors like whether you’re a side, stomach, or back sleeper, as well as whether you struggle with neck pain or allergies, can all impact your decision on the best pillow.
Pillow designs also differ in material type and sleep technology, which can impact the final price of your purchase. While this range means you can certainly find cheaper options out there, you’ll likely sacrifice comfort and quality. As a result, we’re all about scoring the best value with a pillow that offers the ultimate comfort and is built to last.
Below, discover our picks for most comfortable pillows of 2022.
How to choose a comfortable pillow.
When it comes to finding the perfect pillow, it’s important to start at the beginning: how you fall asleep. According to Jason Ingham, DC, CCSP, of Advanced Spine & Sports Care in Chicago, “Proper pillow selection depends on a few variables. Sleeping position, neck or back problems, and material the filling is made from. If you suffer from neck pain, sleeping position can be critical in recovery and being sure neck pain does not become chronic.”
The right pillow for you is dependent on your sleeping preferences and unique needs. Side sleepers benefit from added support to fill the gap between their head and necks, while stomach sleepers should opt for something soft, to maintain a cervical neutrality while they sleep.
Beyond protecting your skeletal and muscular systems, there are other things to be aware of. If you’re prone to allergies, it is worth investing in a hypoallergenic pillow. If you tend to sleep hot, something with natural breathability will keep you cool and comfortable.
How we picked:
We included pillows that range from $38 to $140, to make sure a spectrum of pillow pricing was represented (all without sacrificing quality).
We prioritized pillows that meet our standards for natural and organic materials. When that wasn’t available, we focused on products with the lowest environmental impact possible.
Different materials offer different advantages, and we included a variety of materials to suit each sleeper’s unique needs—whether it’s feather down, latex, or memory foam.
We focused on products with a robust collection of reviews. From there, we stuck with pillows that have above four stars overall.
Our picks for the most comfortable pillows of 2022:
Best memory foam: Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Pillow
Pros:
- Longer warranty
- Compact & foldable for travel
Cons:
- No trial period
- Made with memory foam
How it’s made:
The Tempur-Cloud pillow uses the brand’s patented TEMPUR material (visco-elastic spherical shaped, open cells that were originally developed to reduce the effects of G-Forces on astronauts’ bodies) to support your neck and increase motion control as you snooze. The best part? It’s so soft and lightweight that it can literally be folded, wrapped, and packed in your suitcase to take on the go. The softer nature of the pillow also makes it a great remedy for back and stomach sleepers who don’t want too much firmness.
What customers say:
With almost 6,000 reviews, the Tempur-Cloud has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating overall. Customers say this is a great option for stomach sleepers and they rave about how soft it is. One reviewer says, “Best pillow I have ever had! Soooo comfortable; supportive but conforms to my head.” On the negative side, some have issues with it being a little bit “flat” for their needs and say they wish it had more support.
Best hypoallergenic: Saatva Latex Pillow
Pros:
- Hypoallergenic
- Made with natural latex
Cons:
- Higher price point
- Too soft for some
How it’s made:
With a natural shredded latex core and down-like material, this pillow offers a natural buoyancy and responsiveness. A great option for those prone to neck pain, it keeps you supported in a steady cervical positioning all night long to prevent any strain on your neck muscles.
Along with a breathable latex core—ideal for hot sleepers—it has an organic cotton cover that's breathable and moisture-wicking to ensure a cool night’s sleep.
What customers say:
With more than 80 reviews on Saatva’s website, this pillow boasts a 4.8 out of 5 total stars. Many reviewers compliment how well-supported the pillow makes them feel, and some mention how easy it is to clean. Reviewers are also very pleased with Saatva’s customer service with the price serving as the primary drawback.
Best for back sleepers: Avocado Molded Latex Pillow
Pros:
- Certified vegan
- GOTS certified
Cons:
- Too tall for some
- More expensive
How it’s made:
Avocado is known for its high quality natural mattresses, and its luxurious down pillow is no different. The molded, charcoal-infused, latex core is naturally firm with plenty of neck and head support for back sleepers. Another perk of the charcoal-infusion is that it helps regulate odor, temperature, and moisture, so you can enjoy a cool night’s sleep.
Shipped to your door in a compact box with free carbon-negative shipping, it comes with a 100-night trial and a one year warranty—so you can rest easy in more ways than one.
What customers say:
This pillow has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Avocado’s website after nearly 1,000 reviews. Customers enjoy the natural position this pillow provides for their head and neck, and even say it helps reduce movement throughout the night. Side and back sleepers say it offers a good amount of support and is very comfortable to sleep on. The main complaint is from people who generally don’t love the feel of latex—luckily there are plenty of other worthy materials to try!
Best for side sleepers: Vaya Pillow
Pros:
- Longer warranty
- Pressure relieving
- Breathable cover
Cons:
- Not eligible for returns
- Not cooling enough for some
How it’s made:
The shredded foam filling in this pillow contours to your head and neck, helping you to maintain a supported and aligned position as you sleep—and makes this Vaya design one of the best pillows for side sleepers. Made in the U.S. with CertiPUR-US® certified foams, the popular pick allows for plenty of airflow while still keep your head and neck support. Plus, the lightweight cover is perforated for even more breathability, providing a cooling effect. (Of course, it's still memory foam, so some reviewers wish it was even cooler). Just note this machine-washable pillow is not eligible for returns, so make sure you're committed before purchasing. However it does fall under the brand’s 10 year full-replacement warranty.
What customers say:
Reviewers for this pillow are mostly positive with customers loving the amount of neck support offered by the shredded foam. One shoppers raves, “These are the best pillows for me. No more stiff neck in the mornings. They support my neck at all times no matter which way I sleep. I would definitely recommend these pillows for a good night's sleep.” Others say it holds its shape and gives better support than any other pillow.
Best for pregnancy: Leesa Hybrid Pillow
Pros
- Adjustable filling
- Cool side available
Cons
- Expensive
- Too firm for some
How it’s made:
This reversible hybrid pillow is made with a removable insert snuggly situated between a cooling gel layer and a quilted layer. The dual-sided design allows you to make adjustments on the fly, which is key for comfort throughout the night—especially if you’re pregnant, as the removable insert leaves it in your hands to decide just how much support you may need on any given day.
Plus, chilling fibers and a cooling gel encourage a good night’s sleep for hot sleepers, including parents-to-be who may experience hot flashes at night.
What customers say:
Cooling tech and versatility earn this plush pick top marks from reviewers. One raves, “Very happy I settled on this pillow! I was skeptical at first because of the two different sides, but it has honestly been the best thing about it!”
The main drawback is that some reviewers find this pillow to be a bit too firm, even with the double-sided design.
Best down: Tuft and Needle Down Pillow
Pros:
- Cruelty-free
- Machine-washable
Cons:
- Too firm for some
- Doesn’t hold shape over time
How it’s made:
This down pillow is filled with a layer of cruelty-free down—we know, it sounds like an oxymoron. However, the down is actually recycled from previous uses, also making this a more sustainable options for those trying to reduce their environmental footprint. Naturally lightweight and heat-regulating, the down offers less support than foam pillows, which makes it a great option for stomach sleepers who crave the plush comfort of the ultra soft material.
Another perk of the repurposed down? It's temperature-regulating, adapting to your body's temperature to ensure you're never too hot or too cold.
What customers say:
Customers love the craftsmanship and quality, and some even experienced headache relief after using this pillow. “Excellent quality and workmanship. Comfortable; conformed nicely to my neck and head. Arrived quickly after ordering. Would order again,” one reviewer says. The main negative review is that people feel it is overpriced.
Best hypoallergenic: Brooklyn Bedding Talalay Latex Pillow
Pros
- Machine-washable
Cons
- Too thick for some
- Off-gassing smell
How It’s Made:
This eco-friendly pillow is made from talalay latex, which is sustainably sourced from the sap of the rubber tree. The pillow comes in two different lofts (compressed height) options, with the high loft being a top pick for side sleepers, as it cradles the neck and head while still allowing their shoulders to be elevated. The low loft option encourages a neutral spine position for stomach sleepers, meaning less aches and pains in the morning.
All materials are hypoallergenic, making these a wonderful option for anyone with allergies or asthma—and the cover is machine-washable.
What customers say:
After receiving over 1,200 reviews on Brooklyn Bedding’s website, this pillow has a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. While there are a few complaints about a mild smell when unboxing, a lot of the stomach sleepers find this pillow to be just the ticket for a more comfortable sleep. One reviewer says, “I love this pillow. It's perfect for stomach sleeping. My neck hasn't hurt since I started using it!” Even back sleepers enjoy this pillow for its overall support.
Best for neck pain: Parachute Down Alternative Pillow
Pros:
- Comes in soft, medium, and firm options
- Made from natural materials
Cons:
- Might not be firm enough for some
- Some reviewers note an odd smell
How it’s made:
Previously included in our roundup of the best pillows for neck pain, this natural pick is a top choice for back sleepers seeking extra neck support. Composed of light and fluffy down, it's available in multiple densities to combine support with the same plush, cloud-like feel of a hotel pillow. Plus, carbon neutral shipping is an enticing bonus for those of us hoping to mitigate our environmental impact.
What customers say:
More than 1,000 reviewers gave this pillow a perfect rating, raving about the quality for the price, as well as the shocking amount of support provided by the down. One reviewer says, “I have been looking for a quality soft down pillow for over a year. After reading many online recommendations, I decided to give this one from Parachute a try. It is wonderful—it is fluffy, but compresses down when I lay my head on it. It is more expensive, but worth the good night’s sleep it provides."
Best firm: Brooklinen Down Pillow
Pros:
- Three firmness options
- Treated with antimicrobials
Cons:
- Not machine-washable
- Some reviewers say firmness does not hold up
How It’s Made:
We love Brooklinen for its super breathable, eco-friendly sheets, and the brand's pillows are right on par with the rest of company's sleep products. This down pillow comes in two sizes (standard and king) and three support options (plush, mid-plush, or firm). The mid-plush option is the brand’s best-seller, and offers a dual-core construction that provides support in the inner layer via feathers, as well as a super comfortable outer layer of sustainably-sourced down clusters. It’s incredibly versatile and perfect for combination sleepers, while the firm is one of the best pillows for side sleepers, and the plush is great for stomach sleepers.
What customers say:
This pillow has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with over 3,000 reviews on the Brooklinen website. Unsurprisingly, people love the support the pillow provides, with some reviewers even going as far as to say they felt like they were sleeping in a hotel. One shopper who has struggled with neck and back pain and sleep difficult for years calls this pillow “life changing,” going on to say, “At first I thought this pillow was too expensive but honestly my motto is always invest in my overall health so I went for it. I DO NOT REGRET THIS PURCHASE 1 BIT. I sleep so much better! My neck is better. I even use an Oura ring and my score has risen dramatically! I'm extremely satisfied with my purchase and will purchase another for my husband.”
The only real downside amongst the reviews is that some claim the pillow doesn’t hold its shape for very long–but reviewers say fluffing it regularly helps.
Types of pillows:
Down: Down is made from the inner feather clusters of a duck or a goose. Much softer than other materials, it tends to adapt to your body’s temperature, acting as both a warming and cooling option.
Memory Foam: Memory Foam is made from plastic—more specifically polyurethane—making it one of the less sustainable options. However, the material does offer a few perks; it’s known for malleability, meaning the foam changes shape under pressure to contour to the body. Once the pressure disappears, the textile bounces back to its original shape.
Latex: Most latex is sourced from rubber trees, which makes it one of the more sustainable options for those trying to minimize the amount of nontoxic substances in their homes. Generally, the material acts like memory foam, but it’s actually more breathable and supportive. However, it’s often pricier.
Hybrid: Hybrid pillows—much like hybrid mattresses—are composed of two or more materials. For example, some pillows use a combination of a down fiber side with a gel side or a gel insert.
FAQ:
What should I expect to gain from a better pillow?
You can expect a good pillow to better accommodate your sleeping needs—support, breathability, or comfort—to help you achieve a better quality sleep. For example, if you are a stomach sleeper who often wakes up with neck pain, it’s very possible that your pillow is giving too much neck support. Something with less firmness may be a better option to allow your spine to stay aligned and neutral.
Does sleep affect my posture?
Yes, absolutely! As Ingham told mindbodygreen, “Bad posture? Your pillow could be making the problem worse!” It’s important if you have bad posture that you are also doing the work at night to make sure your body isn’t compromised when engaging in its recovery.
How often should I replace my pillows?
Most experts recommend you update your pillows every 1 to 2 years.
The Takeaway:
There’s no shortage of things you can do to make your night of sleep better, and purchasing a new pillow that suits your specific needs is one of them. While there are plenty of cheap pillows on the market, it’s worth spending a few extra bucks to give your neck, spine, and head everything they need to be supported. In addition to making you feel supported, a good pillow can work in tandem with that new mattress you just bought to make sure you wake up feeling energized and refreshed each day.
Jack Byram is a freelance writer who covers health and wellness. He’s also spent a lot of time reviewing everything from tech gadgets to home goods, and writing about them for varying outlets. He’s a graduate of Fordham University with a Bachelor’s in English.