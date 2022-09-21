When it comes to achieving comfortable, high-quality sleep, many people focus solely on their mattress (which yes, is super important)—but having the most comfortable pillow is just as crucial. The type of pillow you use plays a huge role in whether you wake up feeling groggy or well-rested and refreshed. And if you fall into the former category, it's no small matter; sleep deprivation can lead to decreased cognitive performance and weight gain, among other issues.

Since our bodies are unique, it’s important that you find a pillow that caters to your specific needs. Factors like whether you’re a side, stomach, or back sleeper, as well as whether you struggle with neck pain or allergies, can all impact your decision on the best pillow.

Pillow designs also differ in material type and sleep technology, which can impact the final price of your purchase. While this range means you can certainly find cheaper options out there, you’ll likely sacrifice comfort and quality. As a result, we’re all about scoring the best value with a pillow that offers the ultimate comfort and is built to last.

Below, discover our picks for most comfortable pillows of 2022.