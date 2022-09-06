 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Reviewers Say This Is The First Sleep Supplement To Work After Years Of Tossing & Turning

Reviewers Say This Is The First Sleep Supplement To Work After Years Of Tossing & Turning

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Reviewers Say This Supplement Helps Them Sleep After Years Of Restless Nights*

Image by Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy

September 6, 2022 — 11:02 AM

Sleep issues have a way of compounding. One day, you wake up a few times in the middle of the night, and all of a sudden, it's been years since you can remember sleeping for seven to nine hours straight. It's such a common phenomenon that up to one in three American adults report not getting enough sleep on a regular basis.

If you, too, feel like you've been having lackluster sleep for years (but don't have a diagnosed sleep disorder), you've probably taken some popular sleep supplements out for a spin. If you've tried products like melatonin and valerian to no avail, mindbodygreen's sleep support+ is one nightly solution you might have more luck with.*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(371)
sleep support+

While it can't undo the damage of an unhealthy nightly routine (so Step 1 is always to clean up your sleep hygiene habits), sleep support+ is designed to promote notable improvements in both sleep duration and sleep quality.* It does this thanks to an intelligently designed ingredient list that starts with magnesium bisglycinate—a form of the essential mineral that is easy on the stomach, plus the amino acid chelate design with glycine makes it easier to fall asleep and stay asleep and reduce daytime sleepiness.* It also contains jujube, a fruit with calming perks, and PharmaGABA®, a neurotransmitter that makes you sleepy—all in doses that are research-backed to support sleep quality.*

The result is a nightly sleep supplement that's helping people rediscover deep and restorative sleep, sometimes after years of tossing and turning. Here's what reviewers have to say about the bestselling product.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

I have had problems sleeping for years.

"I have had problems sleeping for years. So many sleep aids did not work for me or left me groggy in the morning. Finally found this product that relaxes my mind so I can drift off and sleep peacefully most of the night."*

—Nancy P.

I've almost completed my first bottle of sleep support+ and it's a game-changer.

"I have been a terrible sleeper for years... Busy mind, can't fall asleep, can't stay asleep, wake up consistently in the 3 a.m. hour, and then fall asleep right before my alarm goes off... I've almost completed my first bottle of sleep support+ and it's a game-changer. I sleep all the way through almost every night, and if I do wake up, I'm able to fall back to sleep instead of lying awake for hours."*

—Ashley W.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

sleep support+ is the only drug-free solution that helps me fall and stay asleep.

"For 20 years, I have struggled to fall asleep and stay asleep... sleep support+ is the only drug-free solution that helps me fall and stay asleep even when I can't turn off my racing mind."*

—Colleen W.

This product surpassed my hopes, and certainly my expectations.

"This product surpassed my hopes, and certainly my expectations. For me, it works exactly as advertised: I sleep through the night and a bit deeper than I've had in the past few years, and yet there's no grogginess at all. I wake up ready to go. Very happy new customer here!"*

—Debbie D.

sleep support+

"I woke up this morning and I feel much better."

Bobbi Brown, founder Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(371)

I now wake up feeling refreshed.

"I have struggled so much trying to get a 'normal' night's sleep. I would settle for 6 hrs of placid sleep, but that was not happening! I was skeptical but decided to try this, and I now wake up feeling refreshed, and am no longer needing an afternoon rest because I feel so exhausted…!"*

—Joan O.

This product is the first one to bring sustained sleep relief without waking drowsy in the morning.

"I have struggled with staying asleep for years! This product is the first one to bring sustained sleep relief without waking drowsy in the morning. I love it!"*

—Beverly L.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

I'm now getting the best sleep I've had in years.

"Since starting this sleep supplement, I'm now getting the best sleep I've had in years. Yay!!!"*

—Linda V.

The takeaway.

The reviews are in, and mindbodygreen's sleep support+ uses an effective combination of magnesium, jujube, and PharmaGABA® to help people get the best rest they've had in years.* Learn more about the supplement here.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(371)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(371)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

I Had Super-Low Energy For Years — Then I Got This Surprising Test Result

Colleen Wachob
I Had Super-Low Energy For Years — Then I Got This Surprising Test Result
Integrative Health

This Nutrient Is A+ For Improving Attention & Focus, According to Research

Hannah Frye
This Nutrient Is A+ For Improving Attention & Focus, According to Research
Motivation

I Swear By This Sports Bra To Stop Boob Bounce (Even During HIIT Workouts)

Merrell Readman
I Swear By This Sports Bra To Stop Boob Bounce (Even During HIIT Workouts)
Spirituality

Want More Love In Your Life? Don't Miss This Gorgeous Pink Crystal

Sarah Regan
Want More Love In Your Life? Don't Miss This Gorgeous Pink Crystal
Beauty

How To Fade Sun Spots Without Causing Irritation (It's Possible!)

Alexandra Engler
How To Fade Sun Spots Without Causing Irritation (It's Possible!)
Beauty

Want Hair So Shiny It Looks Like Glass? Follow These Expert Tips

Hannah Frye
Want Hair So Shiny It Looks Like Glass? Follow These Expert Tips
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Spirituality

An Astrologer-Approved Action Plan For Getting Through This Mercury Retrograde

Sarah Regan
An Astrologer-Approved Action Plan For Getting Through This Mercury Retrograde
Beauty

A Hairstylist Says This Oil Mask Is Like "Nature's Olaplex"

Jamie Schneider
A Hairstylist Says This Oil Mask Is Like "Nature's Olaplex"
Beauty

The Best Beauty Products This Celeb Makeup Artist Is Using Right Now

Alexandra Engler
The Best Beauty Products This Celeb Makeup Artist Is Using Right Now
Beauty

If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake

Hannah Frye
If You Ever Use A Body Scrub, Don't Make This Common Mistake
Beauty

How This Indigenous Woman Is Building A Better Beauty Community

Alexandra Engler
How This Indigenous Woman Is Building A Better Beauty Community
Beauty

I Had Brittle Nails For 40 Years—This Is What Finally Helped Them Grow

Elena Sukacheva
I Had Brittle Nails For 40 Years—This Is What Finally Helped Them Grow
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/sleep-support-best-rest-in-years-reviews
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!