An MD Weighs In On When To Take Melatonin Vs. Magnesium

Melatonin is a hormone that our body naturally sends out based on lighting cues, which is why it's often referred to as the "hormone of darkness."

"Melatonin is a signal for the brain that it's time to go to sleep," Rountree said. "It doesn't knock you out. It doesn't make you sleep. It simply tells the brain this it the time to go to sleep."

This means that supplemental forms of the hormone can be good for people who have variable sleep schedules and need to fall asleep at wonky hours from time to time (hence why it's so popular for jet lag). By that logic, if you wake up in the middle of the night and need to fall back asleep, Rountree says that taking a small dose of melatonin (0.5-1.5 mg, taken under the tongue) can help.

Basically, this supplement lays the groundwork by telling our bodies that it's time for bed—even if our outside environment says otherwise. Once it sends this signal, though, it's job is done. It doesn't do much in the way of improving sleep quality, which is part of why some people report feeling groggy and sleepy in the morning after taking it. "It's not that great for people who are just poor sleepers," Rountree explained.