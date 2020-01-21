Maintaining adequate levels of magnesium is important for overall health.* Magnesium plays a role in just about every important function in the body—energy production, DNA protection, bone and heart health, nerve signaling, muscle relaxation and control, stress management, mood, and more.*

Whether you are looking to boost your magnesium intake or you want to reap some of the many benefits (promoting restful sleep and PMS cramp relief to name a few)*, you may be considering a magnesium supplement. Since magnesium’s absorption and benefits vary widely depending on its form, make sure you’re picking the one that’s best for your needs.*