Melatonin is a hormone that your brain naturally releases at night in response to the setting sun. This "hormone of darkness" tells the rest of the body that it's time to start winding down for bed. And while this process probably worked like a charm to regulate our ancestors' sleep-wake cycles, fixtures of modern life (think cellphones, TVs, and bright reading lights) have made our evenings much brighter and our melatonin levels more variable.

That's where melatonin supplements come in: They provide a hit of the hormone for times when you have trouble producing it naturally. "Melatonin does one thing very well, which is to provide a specific signal to the brain that it is time to initiate the sleep process," family medicine physician Robert Rountree, M.D., previously told mbg.

But while it helps us fall asleep, it doesn't necessarily help us stay asleep or improve sleep quality at all. That can be one reason some people report grogginess, headaches, and a hungover feeling in the mornings after taking melatonin. The root cause of their insomnia—be it stress or a poor sleep environment—may have still gotten in the way of restorative rest and therefore caused morning fatigue.

Taking melatonin at the wrong time can also lead to a rough wakeup. Since your body doesn't naturally produce much melatonin during daylight hours, having a lot of it lingering in your system in the morning can lead to side effects. While these side effects aren't serious from a medical perspective (the NIH rules them largely mild), they can still put a damper on the first few hours of your day.

Experts say that taking melatonin two to three hours before bed can help mitigate those morning groggies. But getting this timing just right can be difficult since melatonin is after all designed to make us tired and can send us to bed well before those hours are up.