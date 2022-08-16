This pillow offers all the plush-yet-responsive comfort you'd expect from memory foam, with an extra layer of cooling gel built in to minimize night sweats. (Traditional memory foams tend to trap heat and run warm.) Its medium-firm feel is comfortable for most sleep positions, offering just the right amount of neck support to minimize pain. While it's on the pricey side, most customers found the pillow to be well worth the investment, and it's racked up an average of 4.3 stars from more than 3,000 reviewers on Amazon.

One thing to note about Tempur-Pedic pillows is that they do tend to be quite heavy and aren't as easy to travel with. And for those looking for a cushier feel, they will be too firm. While Tempur-Pedic offers a five-year limited warranty, they don't accept returns, so you might want to try this one out in person before placing your order.