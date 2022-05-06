 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Integrative Health
Is Your Pillow Messing With Your Sleep? Here's What Experts Recommend

Is Your Pillow Messing With Your Sleep? Here's What Experts Recommend

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
The One Thing On Your Bed That May Keep You From Sleeping Through The Night

Image by Painted Wood / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 6, 2022 — 12:42 PM

By now, you've probably heard all about the importance of finding the right mattress (and if not, allow us to share!). But did you know that your pillow is just as essential for a comfortable snooze? Sleep doctors, physical therapists, and chiropractors are in agreement that there is one thing everyone should have in a supportive pillow—and a lot of us are missing out on it. When you're looking for a place to rest your head after a long day, here's what to do:

How to find a pillow that won't mess with body alignment.

"The point of a pillow is really to fill in the space between your head and the mattress," Doug Cary, Ph.D., a physiotherapist and sleep posture researcher based in Australia, explains. Sounds simple enough, but it turns out that finding a pillow that perfectly suits your spinal alignment takes a bit of effort. If you use one that places your head too high or too low, you might wake up with soreness and stiffness in the neck and shoulders.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(264)
sleep support+

Instead, the perfect pillow will support the natural curvature of the spine, making it easy to breathe through the night and wake up ache-free.

You can figure out if yours fits the bill with a simple test from physical therapist and founder of Aletha Health Christine Koth, PT: Lie down on your bed in the sleep position where you spend most of the night. Then, simply gauge if your pillow is making your head hang up, down, or just right in neutral.

Your body structure and the firmness of your mattress will both affect the type of pillow you need. "If you sleep on a firmer-than-average mattress, your body is going to sit a bit higher on that mattress because you can't sink down, and that means your pillow will need to be a bit thicker because your head is sitting higher off the mattress," explains Cary. "Conversely, if you're sleeping on a softer mattress, you're going to sink further down into it so there is going to be less of a difference between your head and the pillow."

Your sleep position will also play a role in your ideal pillow. For example, those who spend the majority of the night sleeping on their side (that's most of us!) will need to account for the width of their shoulders. Your pillow should be the height of the distance from the outer side of your shoulder to your ear. Those with wider shoulders will need a thicker pillow, or even two pillows, to make up the space between their head and the mattress.

Stomach and back sleepers, on the other hand, will usually want to opt for one pillow that's on the flatter side.

And while experts note that the material of your pillow is largely a matter of personal preference, Joshua Park, DPT, physical therapist and founder of MOCEAN, advises avoiding synthetic memory foam pillows that trap heat as you sleep. And Cary notes that feather pillows tend to be a little too soft for the head and neck as you snooze.

All in all, the proper pillow will be firm enough to keep your noggin supported and in line with your spine throughout the night.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

From the temperature of your bedroom to the contents of your dinner, a lot of factors come together to dictate the quality of your sleep. And when it comes to setting the stage for a comfortable night, now you know not to snooze on using the right pillow either.

sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(264)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(264)
sleep support+
Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Year I'm Giving My Mom The Gift Of Quality Sleep — Here's How

Braelyn Wood
This Year I'm Giving My Mom The Gift Of Quality Sleep — Here's How
Integrative Health

4 Ways This Nutrient Supports Healthy Aging, Every Step Of The Way

Morgan Chamberlain
4 Ways This Nutrient Supports Healthy Aging, Every Step Of The Way
Beauty

Don't Travel Without These 5 Items In Your Carry-On — Your Skin Will Thank You

Hannah Frye
Don't Travel Without These 5 Items In Your Carry-On — Your Skin Will Thank You
Parenting

These Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts Are So Good, Mom Won't Notice You Forgot

Braelyn Wood
These Last Minute Mother's Day Gifts Are So Good, Mom Won't Notice You Forgot
Home

This Arizona Home Has 91 Houseplants (& They're All Thriving)

Emma Loewe
This Arizona Home Has 91 Houseplants (& They're All Thriving)
Beauty

Not To Be Dramatic, But This Is The Only Foundation I Use For An Even Complexion

Alexandra Engler
Not To Be Dramatic, But This Is The Only Foundation I Use For An Even Complexion
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Skin Looking Congested & Bumpy Right Now? You're Going To Want To Read This

Jamie Schneider
Skin Looking Congested & Bumpy Right Now? You're Going To Want To Read This
Personal Growth

How To "Mother Yourself" With Nurturing Energy This Weekend & Beyond

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To "Mother Yourself" With Nurturing Energy This Weekend & Beyond
Beauty

How Bobbi Brown Gets Her Beauty Sleep (Because We All Want To Know)

Hannah Frye
How Bobbi Brown Gets Her Beauty Sleep (Because We All Want To Know)
Beauty

Ouch: This One Ingredient Can Actually Make Lip Sunburns Worse

Hannah Frye
Ouch: This One Ingredient Can Actually Make Lip Sunburns Worse
Recipes

This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood

Hannah Frye
This Sunny Collagen-Turmeric Smoothie Is Sure To Brighten Your Mood
Integrative Health

People Say This Is The Best Omega-3 Supplement They've Tried — Here's Why

Morgan Chamberlain
People Say This Is The Best Omega-3 Supplement They've Tried — Here's Why
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/pillow-thickness
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!