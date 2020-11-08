If you sleep on your side (which tends to be the preferred sleep position for most), "your pillow should be the height of the distance from the outer side of your shoulder to your ear," Darley explains, so your head and shoulders are in neutral alignment.

You can also try a body pillow with one end between the knees, so hips stay neutral, and your upper arm resting on top, so shoulders stay aligned too, Darley adds.

"Side sleepers should get a pillow that bunches up from the shoulder to the neck and head so that the vertical line of the face is in line with the vertical line of the full body," Hardick adds. "There shouldn't be a kink."