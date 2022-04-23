This Eating Strategy Can Help You Sleep Through The *Entire* Night

Time-restricted eating's impact on sleep likely has to do with the way it supports our circadian rhythm or internal clock. By doing activities like eating, exercising, and exposing ourselves to light at roughly the same times every day, we allow our body to slip into a routine. Once it does, it can become easier to fall asleep and wake up at the same time every day, which has a positive impact on sleep quality.

"From a chronobiology perspective, creating clearly delineated times when you eat, and when you fast, seems to be important to promote a healthy metabolism and good sleep. That means fewer meals, and during a shorter time window, for example only between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.," echoes neuroscientist and sleep expert, Sofia Axelrod, Ph.D. of Kulala. She adds that eating full meals during set time periods can also help reduce grazing, or nibbling here and there throughout the day; an eating pattern that seems to negatively impact sleep timing and quality.