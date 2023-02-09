Realize it or not, your body is working day and night to consume and use energy. Metabolism is the process your body undergoes to turn what you eat and drink into energy you store or use, and we rely on it to perform basic bodily functions, such as breathing, digesting, and maintaining our hormone levels. The best metabolism trackers give you insights into how fast or slow your body burns calories into energy.

Your body uses energy at all times and relies on converting energy to conduct basic body functions. Your metabolism is directly connected to your digestive system, nervous system, circulation, organ function, and breathing. Even your hydration1 levels and sleep2 can affect your metabolism. Measuring and testing your metabolism can help find and determine health problems before they become serious.

By studying your metabolism, you'll be able to further understand how your body processes energy, using this knowledge to balance your hormones, maintain a healthy weight, and improve your general well-being. There's a lot to unpack with metabolism trackers, so we spoke with experts, researched the brands on the market today, and dove deep into the pros and cons of each. Below, find our list of the best metabolism trackers of 2023—plus, learn how to identify a slow metabolism and what to do about it.