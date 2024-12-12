An at-home metabolism tracker meant for everyday use, the Lumen measures the CO2 concentration of your breath. Although there is a slight learning curve when first using the Lumen, users have found it easy to use as time goes on. Its breathalyzer design is sleek and subtle and easy to toss in your pocket or bag. Keep in mind, you’ll need to use this consistently for at least one month to determine your flex score—so its portable size definitely comes in handy.

To gain access to the brand’s mobile app for viewing and tracking your results, you’ll need to pay for a monthly subscription. There are three subscriptions to choose from and you can cancel at any time. The app also boasts advice, recipes, and customizable daily plans to help you reach your goals.

With nearly three thousand ratings, the app has a 4.6 out of five-star rating overall in the Apple store. Family physician, Dr. Molly Maloof, M.D., says, “What’s really great about Lumen is that all it requires of you is to breathe and it gives you information that traditionally would take a lot of time and effort to receive.”

*Read our in-depth review of the Lumen metabolism tracker.