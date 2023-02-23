Lumen is worth it if you plan to use it regularly and are committed to learning about your metabolic health (and open to making the changes it suggests).

While, yes, the device is easy to use and the results are displayed instantly, it does require a time commitment to take multiple measurements throughout the day. Although only the first-morning measurement is required for Lumen to create your personalized nutrition plan, multiple measurements throughout the day will further enhance your learnings. There are many other times when it makes sense to take a measurement, including before and after workouts, before and after each meal, after fasting, and before bedtime. Again, the measurement itself takes less than a minute, but it’s something to be mindful of when considering the purchase.

If you have ever kept a food diary, you know it can be time-consuming to measure portion sizes, read labels, and so on. Additionally, you’ll want to consider the learning curve of exploring how different foods, exercise, meal times, sleep, stress, and menstrual cycle affect your metabolism—it’s truly an endless process. That in mind, many reviewers say the process becomes effortless after a few months, as you gain more of an understanding of your body.

At the end of the day, the science behind Lumen makes it worth it. Testing your CO2 levels to find out whether your body is using fat or carbohydrates for energy is a tried-and-true method—but Lumen is so much more than just a breath test. The integrated app offers a way for users to alter factors that affect their metabolism. What you eat, when you eat, how long to fast, when to exercise, and even your sleep habits are all factors to keep in mind when learning how your body processes energy.

Given the amount of time it takes to explore all that the device and the app have to offer, it makes sense that Lumen’s shortest subscription available is 6 months long. To make the most of your time with Lumen, I strongly suggest taking advantage of the live onboarding webinar and the brand’s responsive live chat, which is available 24 hours a day.