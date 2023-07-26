Now for the timeline: “If someone's metabolism has been off for a while, and they have underlying hormonal issues, changing the conversation may take months,” Gandhi says.

However, she notes that many patients she has worked with start seeing improvements in just two weeks when they start making lifestyle changes. Below, she shares her tips to get started optimizing your metabolic rate.

To sum up: Your metabolism can start to speed up after just two weeks of intentional lifestyle shifts, but it can take a few months if there are underlying health concerns or hormonal imbalances at play.