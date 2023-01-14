The more you move, the better! This means adding workouts to your weekly routine, as well as taking small but intentional measures to increase your physical activity throughout the day (think: parking further from the store when running errands, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, and getting up to stretch and move around in between work tasks at your desk).

When it comes to working out, be sure that some of your physical activity includes strength exercises that help build and preserve muscle—if you recall, your percentage of muscle mass directly impacts your metabolic rate (i.e., the higher your muscle mass, the more calories you expend while resting).

Integrative registered dietitian Whitney Crouch, RDN, CLT recommends lifting heavy weights two to three times a week. “Start with weights that feel like you're putting in effort (we're not talking circa 1980 Jazzercise!) and that you can still maintain good form while lifting,” she previously shared with mindbodygreen. “Then, work your way up over time with both the weight and frequency per week of your sessions, and work with a trainer if you're new to the lifting world and your budget allows."

Incorporating cardio into your weekly workout schedule is also key for metabolism support and overall longevity. You can help increase your heart rate and burn calories with both aerobic (running, walking, swimming, biking, hiking) and anaerobic (weightlifting, HIIT) activities.