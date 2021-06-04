The Hydration Habit: 5 Creative Ways To Drink More Water

Sometimes the only difference between a good and bad day is how much water we were able to drink. Seriously, we forget how much hydration has to do with simply feeling good—until we're dehydrated and that brain fog, irritability, and fatigue hit us hard. Drinking water is the No. 1 thing we can do for our comprehensive well-being, but why does it feel so challenging to do something so simple? Because unless hydration is a bona fide habit, it won't stick.
The hydration habit.
A frequently cited statistic shows that up to 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated. We think we don't need to drink more water, but studies remind us that when we're dehydrated, our brain actually swells, neural firing patterns change, and we're more likely to slip up on mindless tasks. The truth is that if we're really interested in showing up as our best selves, it's time to throw some energy into forming a new hydration habit.
Shop this story:
COLD INFUSE™ - WATERMELON & MINT
COLD INFUSE™ - WATERMELON & MINT
COLD INFUSE™ - MANGO & PASSIONFRUIT
COLD INFUSE™ - MANGO & PASSIONFRUIT
It sounds simple: Drink more water. And the secret to overcoming this resistance is making hydration creative and fun. It's turning hydration into something we want to do until it feels less like a chore and more automatic. This was our big epiphany when we tried Twinings Cold Infuse flavored water enhancers. All it takes is dropping an infuser into a water bottle (or glass!) for cold water that's still light and refreshing but with a subtle hint of flavor that's purely exciting.
With that, we started thinking... How else can we dial up the intrigue of basic H2O? Check out these creative ways to help turn hydration into a habit:
Enhance your water with infusers.
Universal fact: Flavored water is more fun to drink. But the last thing we need is some sugary concoction that eclipses the health benefits of hydration. Twinings Cold Infuse water enhancers give water enough taste to be craveable but are sugar-free and sans artificial ingredients. Each infuser steeps in cold water to add delicious fruit and herb flavors.
After you drop an infuser into your water bottle, here's what happens. First, your water enlivens with a lovely shade of color. The vibrant red of the Watermelon & Mint flavor, for example, is an invitation to drink up! Then it's the flavor that keeps you coming back for more. The point is: Once you drop in a fruity Mango & Passionfruit infuser, you'll want to hydrate... And that's the ticket.
Drink carbonated water as a special treat.
Humans are strange—we dread the plainness of water, but when we add bubbles to it, we can't resist. When you're feeling unmotivated to hydrate, treat yourself with a little soda water. Making water more exciting is key in forming the habit to hydrate more frequently. Even better, add a Twinings Cold Infuse water enhancer to your fizzy water—bubbles meet a summery Strawberry & Lemon flavor? Who could resist?
Add some flair to your hydration gear.
Our minds are easily bored and easily tricked. You know what's just as boring as plain water? A plastic water bottle. Getting a reusable water bottle that you love and want to carry around with you is half the battle of convincing your mind to hydrate. (Our favorite are these super-swanky bkr glass bottles—half fashion statement, half hydration.) Along the same lines, bring back the crazy straws of your youth and drink up. You can ditch the loop-dee-loops, but trust us: With these monochrome reusable straws, you'll be finding reasons to drink more water.
Use an app to remind you to drink more water.
It's hard enough to drink enough water to meet our daily goal, let alone keep track of how many glasses we've had. The Daily Water Tracker Reminder is an app that monitors water intake for us, alongside some inspiration. If we're honest, as movers and shakers, it's easy to get so lost in work and creating that we just forget to hydrate. We think "later," and then it's 3 p.m. and our brain is a dry sponge. But a hydration notification that pops up on our phone? Now you're speaking our language.
Make every work break a hydration opp.
Each and every time you step away from your desk to catch some fresh air or reset your eyes, take the opportunity to make a dent in your daily hydration. Fill up your water bottle, drop in Twinings Cold Infuse (Lemon & Ginger is a refreshing midday flavor), and after five minutes you'll have an abundance of enhanced water to take back to your desk. Do it enough times, and your brain will automatically associate work breaks with water breaks.
What it takes to make a habit.
Research has long confirmed that habits are formed through the repetition of a simple act. We all want to drink water, but clearly something's getting lost in translation. Staying on top of repetition is a no-brainer when it's actually fun, which is what Twinings Cold Infuse does for a plain bottle or glass of water. And because the best time to hydrate is right now, let's push the screens aside, pour a glass, and raise a glass to the start of a healthy new habit!
Shop this story:
COLD INFUSE™ - STRAWBERRY & LEMON
COLD INFUSE™ - STRAWBERRY & LEMON
COLD INFUSE™ - LEMON & GINGER
COLD INFUSE™ - LEMON & GINGER
**Enter the mbg x Twinings sweeps for a chance to win on Instagram, here!