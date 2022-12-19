Fire Up Your Body & Mind With This 8-Minute Kettlebell Workout For Beginners

In the mood to fire up your body and mind? Look no further than a set of kettlebells. Kettlebells cultivate full-body strength while also training coordination, mobility, and versatility. They're known for efficiency—meaning just a few minutes of kettlebell training will ignite transformation. And even better? They're beginner-friendly. To jump-start (or deepen) your love for kettlebells, we teamed up with Under Armour and fitness pro Lexa Henwood to create a fiery skills and drills workout. Whether you're just starting out or have that kettlebell swing perfected—these drills are designed to up your skills. And because transformation is just as much a mental game, we'll end with a mental strength meditation. Time to feel your best: inside and out.

Take on this workout with gear that's made for challenging the comfort zone. For leggings that will stay put, check out the Women's HeatGear® Armour No-Slip Waistband Printed Ankle Leggings, made with four-way stretch material and superior coverage. Pair them with the Women's Armour® Mid Crossback Printed Sports Bra for the support and structure required for kettlebell training. And because this workout will have you moving those feet, lace up the Women's UA HOVR™ Omnia Training Shoes, built for the female foot and engineered to breathe.