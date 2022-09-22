Fad diets come and go, but one popular phrase used (way too often) is “eat less, move more.”

At some point in your life, you’ve probably heard some “expert” drone on about energy balance and cutting calories to lose weight. It’s important to be aware of where energy (aka calories) comes from—e.g., food, drinks, and even some supplements—and it’s equally important to consider how we burn energy. But energy balance and metabolism are more complicated than that.

If you’re tired of being held to outdated beliefs that “calories in, calories out” are the only approach to maintaining healthy body composition, keep reading to learn how to rev up your metabolic engine and support your body’s natural fat-burning power in a holistic, sustainable way.