Who doesn't love a good bodyweight workout? They're challenging and effective—not to mention simple to do at home if you aren't in the mood to head to the gym and be around other people. But especially as you start to gain strength and look for more difficult workouts, you may begin to feel that bodyweight movements aren't enough to give you the burn you're chasing.

For the days you're in need of an extra spicy workout to fire up your full body and leave your muscles quivering, bringing resistance bands into the picture will take your sweat sesh to the next level—guaranteed. Plus, they're the perfect easy-to-pack tool when you're traveling or on-the-go.

Not sure where to start? We rounded up the top movements for all areas of your body, made extra challenging with a resistance band. Follow all 10 moves for a complete workout or sprinkle these movements into your next training session at the gym to amp up resistance and push your muscles to the brink.