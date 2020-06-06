A Resistance Band Abs Workout To Strengthen Your Core
Resistance bands are a fantastic piece of workout equipment to add to your collection. They're perfect for home workouts, traveling, or really adding an extra challenge to any of your bodyweight routines.
I love adding resistance bands to my workouts because they help me increase intensity, build more muscle, and create definition. Plus, they won't break the bank or take up space like dumbbells or other bulky equipment.
They're perfect for elevating a number of full-body moves, and great for taking your abs exercises to the next level. Check out the circuit I've put together below of a great resistance band abs exercises you can do at home.
Summary
Time: 15 minutes
Equipment: Resistance band
Instructions: Complete the indicated number of reps for each exercise below. Once you've completed every exercise, rest for one minute. Repeat the entire circuit for three rounds total.
1. Russian Twist
How to: Begin in a seated position, with your knees bent and heels on the ground. Wrap the resistance band around your thighs, and hold one end in both hands. Engage your obliques and twist to the right side, pulling the resistance band with you. Repeat on the left side. That's one rep. Complete 30.
2. Bicycle
How to: Lay on your back with the band around your thighs and just above your knees. Bring your hands gently behind your head with your elbows out wide. Bend your knees to a 90 degree angle and engage your core. Lift your shoulders off the mat and extend your left leg out long to hover as you twist your right elbow to your left knee. Repeat on the opposite side. That's one rep. Complete 20.
3. Side Plank Crunch
How to: Begin in a side forearm plank with shoulders stacked over the elbow, and the resistance band around your thighs just about the knees. Engage your core and drive your upper knee toward your chest as you pull your elbow to meet the knee in the middle. Return to start. That's one rep. Complete 10 reps on each side.
4. Oblique Jackknife
How to: Start by lying on your right side with the band around your ankles. Bring your legs a few inches in front of you and press into the band to create resistance. Exhale, engage your core and bend at your waist as you lift your legs and left arm to meet in the middle. Lower to a hover and repeat. That's one rep. Complete 15 reps on each side.
5. Mountain Climber
How to: Start in a full plank position with the band around your thighs, just above your knees. Drive your right knee toward your left elbow then step back to starting. Repeat with your left knee to right elbow. That's one rep. Complete 20 reps, moving from left to right as quickly as possible.
