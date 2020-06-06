Resistance bands are a fantastic piece of workout equipment to add to your collection. They're perfect for home workouts, traveling, or really adding an extra challenge to any of your bodyweight routines.

I love adding resistance bands to my workouts because they help me increase intensity, build more muscle, and create definition. Plus, they won't break the bank or take up space like dumbbells or other bulky equipment.

They're perfect for elevating a number of full-body moves, and great for taking your abs exercises to the next level. Check out the circuit I've put together below of a great resistance band abs exercises you can do at home.