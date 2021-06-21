The selection of high-tech at-home workout equipment continues to grow—and you certainly won't hear me complaining. There are kettlebells that magically adjust weight with the touch of a button, stationary bikes with all kinds of bells and whistles, and full gym systems that are compact enough to fit in the corner of your living room. Still, sometimes the simplest pieces of equipment are the best. Case in point: a resistance band.

Seriously, do not overlook these handy bands—they're incredibly versatile and useful for any number of fitness goals. They come in many different forms (loops, handles, tubes, open-ended) and levels of resistance, to suit your needs. These seemingly innocuous bands can make a bodyweight strength exercise much more challenging, and they're fantastic for building stability, too. Not to mention, their compact nature makes them perfect for travel or even an ad hoc outdoor workout.

As a health editor and NASM-certified trainer, I've tested out a lot of different resistance bands. Below, I've rounded up some of my favorite options to add to your own home workout routine. Once you grab a set, consider trying out this resistance band abs workout and total-body routine.