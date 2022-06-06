Back exercises can come in all shapes and forms, but one thing is for certain: It's important to strengthen these muscles to have a strong base for however you choose to move.

Your back is a part of your core, which supports all that you do, putting your body in a good position to add more weight to your squats, stand on your feet for longer throughout the day, or even knock out a few pull-ups (if you're really looking to level-up.)

We've rounded up the best back strengthening exercises to release tension and build muscle, setting you on the path to success. Choose a few of these moves below to create a dedicated back workout, or sprinkle them into a full-body routine.

Also, to show your back some extra love, might we recommend rounding out your routine with a gentle yoga flow for a healthy spine?