As you've probably learned at this point in my strength training at home series, your back muscles are integral to overall core strength. They help stabilize and bend your spine, raise and retract your arms, and are the key to good posture. Truly, your back muscles play a role in just about every movement you can make.

That's why, for this workout, we're honing on this important area of the body. This 5-move routine pays close attention to your upper, middle, and lower back—for a complete challenge.

All you need is a single heavier dumbbell, a set of light dumbbells, and a yoga mat to get started.