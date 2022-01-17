To break it down, the core is composed of the muscles that run the length of your trunk. This includes the back, abs, glutes, and even the diaphragm. To get more technical, your multifidus, erector spinae, rectus abdominis, transverse abdominis, obliques, and pelvic floor play a large role—and to a lesser degree, your latissimus dorsi, trapezius, and gluteus muscles.

That's a lot to take in, but just know that paying attention to this valuable group of muscles is so important. For the purposes of this workout, we're going to focus on non-glutes core strength (stay tuned for a more glutes-specific workout). In this five-move routine, you'll find your strength by working to control torque and rotation, firing up the obliques, and calling on lower abdominal control—all with one single dumbbell.