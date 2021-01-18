Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Dino Malvone.

When you think of a core workout, you may picture endless crunches and situps. Well, not today. I've created a quick 8-minute core-focused routine for mbg moves that prioritizes core stability—meaning we're working with our breath and our posture to deeply target these muscles.

As you work through the three different exercises in this routine, I want you to notice how much time we spend setting up the postures, particularly the plank. Note that your postural integrity and core stability keep things safe, giving you the chance to really uncover the joy embedded in the movement!

One more thing: always remember to modify the exercise if you're feeling any kind of discomfort—that’s tapping in, not tapping out.

Your January Challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a quick routine to help you get a quick, effective, and fun sweat break. For this month, I challenge you to make it a goal to simply tune in to your body, and find more joy with your movement routine. Now, let's get this party started!