mbg moves with Dino Malvone: Speedy 3-Move Core Workout
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Dino Malvone.
When you think of a core workout, you may picture endless crunches and situps. Well, not today. I've created a quick 8-minute core-focused routine for mbg moves that prioritizes core stability—meaning we're working with our breath and our posture to deeply target these muscles.
As you work through the three different exercises in this routine, I want you to notice how much time we spend setting up the postures, particularly the plank. Note that your postural integrity and core stability keep things safe, giving you the chance to really uncover the joy embedded in the movement!
One more thing: always remember to modify the exercise if you're feeling any kind of discomfort—that’s tapping in, not tapping out.
Your January Challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a quick routine to help you get a quick, effective, and fun sweat break. For this month, I challenge you to make it a goal to simply tune in to your body, and find more joy with your movement routine. Now, let's get this party started!
Summary
Time: 8 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Complete 2 minutes of each exercise: all fours core work (side 1), knee-catches on your back, all fours core work (side 2), and a 2 minute plank series. Move from one exercise to the next without rest for a full 8-minute workout.
All Fours Core Work (Side 1)
- Get on all fours and extend one leg long behind you. Be sure to have your hands under your shoulders and your left knee directly below your hip. Shift weight into the upper body, but out of the shoulders.
- Drop your toes to the ground and lift back up.
- Then, pull your knee toward your same-side armpit. Repeat this while making sure to keep your core engaged.
- After 30 seconds, extend your opposite arm forward. As you lower and lift your toe, lower and lift your hand, too. As you pull your knee in, draw your opposite elbow toward your ribs. Repeat while stabilizing through your core. Continue for 90 seconds.
Knee Catches
- Lie on your back. Bring your arms to a low V by your side and lift your knees to tabletop.
- Keep your ribs knitting down and your belly button driving toward the ground below you.
- Starting with one leg, extend your foot out and down toward the ground, making sure to remain stable through your core. Repeat on the opposite side. Alternate between right and left.
- Next, bring your knees together, and slowly begin to drop both feet out and down toward the ground, making sure to inhale and exhale with the movement. Continue this sequence for 2 minutes.
All Fours Core Work (Side 2)
- Repeat the core work sequence on the opposite side. (See directions above.)
- Continue for 2 minutes.
Plank Series
- Start on all fours and walk your feet back into a plank (parallel and hip-width distance apart).
- Squeeze your elbows in toward one another to engage your lats, lift your heart through your shoulder blades, slightly tuck your tailbone, squeeze your inner thighs, and flex through your heels. Hold for 1 minute.
- Finish this sequence with 1 minute of mountain climbers. Bring one knee to meet the same-side elbow, then return to start. Pick up the speed until your time is up.
If you need to modify this plank, bring your knees to the ground, or come down to your forearms.
