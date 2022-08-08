Taking Just A 2-Minute Walk At This Time Of Day May Help Manage Blood Sugar

It’s no secret that a sedentary lifestyle can be detrimental to your health in the long term, and regular movement is essential. However, this review shows that even small bouts of light exercise to break up long periods of sitting can have a positive impact on your health. If just a short stroll can help regulate healthy glucose and insulin levels, imagine what longer periods of activity could do.

Managing a glucose spike allows for a more gradual release of energy, giving you a better bang for your buck when it comes to your meals, so it may be worth considering getting just a few extra steps in after dinner instead of immediately stretching out on the couch to watch some TV.