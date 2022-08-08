 Skip to content

Even Just A Short Walk After Eating Can Support Blood Sugar Levels, Says New Review

Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Taking Just A 2-Minute Walk At This Time Of Day May Help Manage Blood Sugar

Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy

August 8, 2022 — 11:29 AM

Odds are, if you’ve just indulged in a delicious meal, you’re not going to feel terribly inclined to get active immediately afterwards. However, if you’re trying to be more cognizant of your blood sugar levels, adding a simple walk into your routine may make a pretty big impact. In fact, a new review published in Sports Medicine recently revealed that a short walk after meals may help manage blood sugar levels, and even just a two to five minute stroll could be enough.

What the review found. 

After analyzing the data of seven different studies, researchers learned that breaking up bouts of sitting with standing and light exercise after eating a meal can help support healthy glucose and insulin levels.* Surprisingly, while it was previously believed that more moving time was needed to reap the benefits, it really only takes two to five minutes of walking to kickstart things. Additionally, while it was the light exercise that revealed the most impact, standing also supported glucose levels, but had no significant impact on insulin.*

What this means for your health.

It’s no secret that a sedentary lifestyle can be detrimental to your health in the long term, and regular movement is essential. However, this review shows that even small bouts of light exercise to break up long periods of sitting can have a positive impact on your health. If just a short stroll can help regulate healthy glucose and insulin levels, imagine what longer periods of activity could do. 

Managing a glucose spike allows for a more gradual release of energy, giving you a better bang for your buck when it comes to your meals, so it may be worth considering getting just a few extra steps in after dinner instead of immediately stretching out on the couch to watch some TV.

Other ways to support your health. 

Movement is perhaps one of the healthiest habits you could follow on a day to day basis to support your overall health. Another no-brainer? Taking a well-rounded multivitamin.

Formulated with a wide range of 33 premium ingredients to support immune, brain, heart, bone, muscle, beauty, eye, & whole-body health, this supplement is a great, subtle way to keep your well-being in check.* Although there are certain healthy habits that require a little extra time and thought, taking a multivitamin is not one of them—it takes even less effort than a two-minute walk!

The takeaway.

While strategically eating a balanced meal to help regulate blood sugar is a good first step, getting a little movement in after your meals is an easy way to break up your sedentary lifestyle and support healthy glucose and insulin levels. Of course, it’s still recommended that you work towards 30 minutes of exercise each day, but if you can squeeze in just a few minutes of light movement after eating, your glucose levels will reap the benefits.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
