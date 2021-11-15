Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.

Why I love dance cardio: It’s super fun, energetic, and essentially exercise in disguise.

However, if you've ever shied away from a dance-inspired workout, because you don't consider yourself a "dancer", let me set the record straight: As long as you’re moving, you’re doing it right. It’s not about looking like the instructor, or getting the move perfect—if you keep your body grooving, you're golden.

If you're still not convinced, allow me to introduce you to this easy-to-follow dance cardio routine I created just for mbg moves. We're going to learn five different basic moves, and build on them as we go. As we get dancing, feel free to add some arm movements, or a little extra personality and zest—whatever your body needs.

Every part of this routine is straightforward and simple to follow. Trust me, even if you think you have two left feet, you're going to have fun. If you reach the end of the routine and want even more, cue it back up and dance through the 9-minute workout one more time!

Your 4-week challenge: As the holiday season is upon us, it can be challenging to keep up with a consistent movement regimen. This month, I'm sharing four different routines you can do from home or while traveling—each one is quick, efficient, and also fun. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.