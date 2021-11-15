 Skip to content

A 9-Minute Easy-To-Follow Dance Cardio Workout

A 9-Minute Easy-To-Follow Dance Cardio Workout

Janeil Mason, M.S.
Fitness Instructor By Janeil Mason, M.S.
Fitness Instructor
Janeil Mason is an NYC based personal trainer and creator of her signature dance cardio class Fit and Lit.
dance cardio

Image by Andreas von Scheele

November 15, 2021

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Janeil Mason.

Why I love dance cardio: It’s super fun, energetic, and essentially exercise in disguise.

However, if you've ever shied away from a dance-inspired workout, because you don't consider yourself a "dancer", let me set the record straight: As long as you’re moving, you’re doing it right. It’s not about looking like the instructor, or getting the move perfect—if you keep your body grooving, you're golden.

If you're still not convinced, allow me to introduce you to this easy-to-follow dance cardio routine I created just for mbg moves. We're going to learn five different basic moves, and build on them as we go. As we get dancing, feel free to add some arm movements, or a little extra personality and zest—whatever your body needs.

Every part of this routine is straightforward and simple to follow. Trust me, even if you think you have two left feet, you're going to have fun. If you reach the end of the routine and want even more, cue it back up and dance through the 9-minute workout one more time!

Your 4-week challenge: As the holiday season is upon us, it can be challenging to keep up with a consistent movement regimen. This month, I'm sharing four different routines you can do from home or while traveling—each one is quick, efficient, and also fun. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 9 minutes
  • Equipment: None
  • Instructions: Move from one exercise to the next, as instructed. Follow along with the video for choreography. Repeat the routine one more time all the way through if you'd like a longer workout.
Step Touch

step touch

Image by mbg creative

  1. Step to the side with your right foot, then bring your left foot to meet it.
  2. Then, repeat on the opposite side.
  3. Give it some personality, and add on to this move as instructed.

Single-Single-Double

single-single-double

Image by mbg creative

  1. Stand with your legs wider than shoulder-distance apart. Find a slight hinge in your hips.
  2. Tap your right foot on the ground once, then repeat with the left foot. Next, tap twice with your right foot. (Right, left, right, right.)
  3. Repeat on the opposite side. (Left, right, left, left.)
  4. Add on to the move as instructed.

Front-Front-Back-Back

front-front-back-back

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start standing with your feet wider than shoulder-distance apart.
  2. Take one step forward with your right foot, then step forward at the same level with your left foot.
  3. Return back to your starting position with your right foot, followed by your left.
  4. Continue, essentially moving in a square shape with your feet.

Jumping Jack

jumping jacks

Image by mbg creative

  1. Stand with your feet hip-width apart, with arms at your sides.
  2. Raise your arms out to the sides and over your head. At the same time, jump your feet out wide to the sides.
  3. Quickly reverse the movement and return to start.

Hip Rolls

hip rolls

Image by mbg creative

  1. Start with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, with a slight hinge in your hips.
  2. Swirl your hips in a circle, moving clockwise.
  3. Reverse the movement, when instructed.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach!

Janeil Mason, M.S.
Janeil Mason, M.S. Fitness Instructor
Janeil Mason is an NYC based personal trainer and creator of her signature dance cardio class Fit and Lit! She is known for her fun, high energy fitness experiences and her mantra,...

