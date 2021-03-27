While core workouts and leg routines tend to get a lot of buzz—building and maintaining arm strength is also key to supporting a functional body. Think about it: Whether you want to hold an advanced yoga balancing posture or simply put jars away in your pantry, those arm muscles are coming into play.

And while, for the most part, upper-body workouts are synonymous with classic weighted moves (think biceps curls, rows, triceps kickbacks), there are plenty of arm exercises you can do with just your bodyweight.

Below, we've rounded up a handful of fun and unique arm exercises that don't require weights, from our favorite mbg moves trainers. For a complete bodyweight arm workout, try weaving a few of them together: