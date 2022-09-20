Thanks to size zero models gracing the covers of magazines, billboard ads, commercials, and more, comparing our own bodies to society’s “ideal” one was commonplace in the 90s and early 2000s.

As a result, popular books and magazines were filled with unhealthy diet tips that oversimplified the inner workings of metabolism, encouraged extreme calorie counting, and demonized entire food groups.

Today, leading wellness experts understand that maintaining a healthy weight and body composition is so much more complex than just “calories in, calories out.”

“Many of us were negatively impacted by the false promises of diet products of the 90s and early 2000s, grew up on the idea of calorie counting, and might even believe that all fats should be avoided,” says functional medicine nutritionist Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS.

In reality, body composition is multifaceted—genes, lifestage, sex, hormones, physical activity, gut health, stressors, healthcare access (or lack thereof), and food security all play a part in your overall weight management.

And while maintaining a healthy weight is an important part of supporting your metabolic health, extreme diets and workout plans aren’t a healthy, productive, or sustainable way to promote your physical health.