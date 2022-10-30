Heart rate variability (HRV) is a metric used to determine our bodies’ readiness and adaptability under stress, by measuring the amount of time between heartbeats—and understanding this metric might just be the key to enhanced exercise performance, better sleep, less stress1 , and a longer, more resilient life. The best HRV monitors accurately assess your heart rate variability throughout the day and night (no matter where you are), to help you improve your overall health and well-being.

Everyone will have a different baseline, but when it comes to optimizing your body’s performance, the general goal is to increase your heart rate variability over time. A lower HRV has been linked with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, obesity and psychiatric disorders2 , but increasing your HRV helps to calm down your body, minimize stress1 , and improve sleep, digestion, concentration, and ultimately, your vitality. Sign us up for all of the above.

Today, there are trackers to monitor your heart while you sleep, work out, and anywhere in between. “A chest strap is commonly used to gather this data, but there are now fitness trackers that are worn on the wrist or finger that can capture and calculate heart rate variability,” says Sanul Corrielus, MD, board-certified cardiologist and author of Healing the Spartan.

To help you gain a better understanding of how aspects like diet, nutrition, exercise, and sleep are impacting your heart rate variability (and your body's performance), we hunted down the best HRV monitors on the market today—so you can take your health into your own hands.