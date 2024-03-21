"I wore the WHOOP 3.0 for about a year. I loved the intuitive platform and how much data there was to peruse every day. It also just looks cool and is really comfortable to wear. One thing that got in my way, though, was the psychological factor of the Strain and Recovery scores. I didn't love the few days that my mental state (I'm ready to work out!) didn't match what the app was telling me (you actually need to recover). I also don't love sleeping in wearable devices, which is key for getting the most accurate, robust data about your recovery. That being said, I love that the 4.0 is 33% smaller than the last model I wore—which was already pretty sleek!"