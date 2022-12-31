Responsibility overload is a source of stress for many, so remembering to use your wearable stress relief device can feel like yet another task on your to-do list. The Apollo Neuro device makes taking care of yourself easy by seamlessly integrating into your everyday life.

Unlike other options, Apollo Neuro is designed to be worn all day long, providing you with silent yet soothing vibrations that are meant to retrain your nervous system so you can respond better to all of life's stressors. The Apollo Near sends silent, calming vibrations to the body, which are unobtrusive to your day, but relaxing for your body and mind. With the corresponding app, you can view your tracked metrics and choose one of the pre-programmed modes based on your goals, or make your own customized schedule for the device.

What’s more, this device can be worn in a multitude of ways (on your wrist, ankle, waistband, chest, or clipped to your shirt) by adults and children, and has the research to back its efficacy. The company’s co-founder, Dave Rabin, is a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist who has studied stress for over 15 years. The brand has completed six clinical trials, with nine ongoing. According to the Apollo website, preliminary results suggest an impressive improvement in sleep, heart rate, and heart rate variability, after wearing the device for 3+ hours a day, 5+ days a week over the course of 3 months.

On Apollo's website, the device boasts 4.7 stars, with reviewers commenting on the discreet design and how it eases even some of the most intense forms of anxiety. One reviewer writes, "Ever since I got this product I have been able to drive again. Still have PTSD... But this helps control the episodes so I can function on the road."