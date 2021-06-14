Judging from the proliferation of coffee and cupcake shops popping up these days, caffeine and sugar are what a lot of folks are using to try to fight back against stress and fatigue.

The problem is, these quick fixes don’t actually work long-term. The crash is never far behind—so it’s back to the coffee to start the cycle again, turning your day into a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows.

Fortunately, there are healthier ways to get through the day. One is with adaptogens—herbs that show promise in helping the body adapt to stress and resist fatigue.

Here's what we know so far about how adaptogens can help with the stress response and a rundown of my favorite types to take: